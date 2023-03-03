Fife binmen favour move back to single shift amid public frustration over missed collections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife binmen favour move back to single shift amid public frustration over missed collections

By Claire Warrender
March 3 2023, 3.20pm Updated: March 3 2023, 6.35pm
Fife binmen single shift
Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

The majority of Fife’s binmen are in favour of returning to a single shift pattern in the drive to improve collections.

More than 50,000 bin collections were missed or delayed in the first half of last year as the service was crippled by staff sickness and vehicle breakdowns.

But managers say the new shift arrangements will save enough money to pay for 13 new bin lorries.

Image: DC Thomson.

And it will improve the work/life balance for staff, leading to fewer absences.

Fife Council moved to a twin shift system 10 years ago to save money.

It means bins can be emptied any time between 6am and 9pm.

However, it is no longer considered fit for purpose due to rising sickness levels, an increase in new housing estates and extra travelling.

And it’s costing more than £300,000 a year to return to missed bins.

The new shift would be from 7am to 4.30pm, with staff moving to a four-day working week.

6am bin collections are ‘too early for residents’

Ken Gourlay, the council’s executive director for enterprise and environment, said: “Recurring delayed collections are frustrating residents and causing reputational damage to the council.

“Without some form of intervention and change, a level of service failure will continue into the foreseeable future.”

The council found most missed bins were due to residents not presenting them at the kerb in time.

Mr Gourlay said a 6am start was too early for people who forgot to put their bins out the previous night.

He said the new arrangement would address that and also stop noise and disruption when people are sleeping.

When will new Fife single shift system begin?

Mr Gourlay added: “Current performance has stabilised but spikes in absence still leave the service vulnerable.

“Delays are inevitable if the twin shift continues.”

He said two productive hours were lost every day during shift changes.

“The trade union engagement with the workforce on the four-day rotational working week was positive and the majority of staff were supportive of the change,” he added.

Fife Council is defending equal pay claims
Image: DC Thomson.

Fife Council will need 13 new bin lorries but the money saved through the new working arrangement will repay the outlay within seven years.

However, the bins can’t be ordered until a formal agreement is reached with trade unions.

And it takes 15 months to manufacture and deliver a bin lorry.

This means it could be October next year before the new system begins.

Councillors will be asked to agree the new arrangement when the cabinet committee meets on Thursday.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented