PICTURES: Take a first look inside Monifieth’s new £2.3m community hub

The long journey from a condemned cabin to a sparkling new £2.3 million community hub has ushered in a new era for Monifieth.

As the town’s Boys’ Brigade pipe band led a symbolic march to the centre on Sunday a driving force behind the dream said it was a “momentous” day for the town.

Monifieth Community Resource Group chairperson Jean Lee is confident the new Monifieth Activity Centre (MAC) will become the town’s “jewel in the crown”.

Monifieth group started life in old cabin

MCRG began as a sub-group of Monifieth Community Council and acquired a condemned cabin to rent from Angus Council.

In 2012 it became a community centre run by MCRG.

But they always harboured the dream to deliver a purpose-built community hub.

And it has been realised in the seafront MAC. Work started on site a year ago.

The facility includes a 300-seat multi-use hall, café and fitness suite.

It will house Monifieth Library and ACCESS office when they move from the High Street.

Superfast wi-fi and a Changing Places toilet also feature in the hub a few minutes from the town centre.

New Monifieth hub will inspire locals

Jean said: “Today is such a momentous occasion for us.

“It’s the realisation of a huge amount of work by a comparatively small group of dedicated and determined people.

“For far too long Monifieth was sadly missing a community facility, somewhere we could host classes and services available in other towns in Angus.

“Our desire was always to have a building that would lift spirits and inspire people to live their best and healthiest lives.

“I think that has been achieved.

“Light is everywhere and the vibrancy is palpable.

“Our professional team at AIM Design Dundee have created something very special. We’re all super keen to put it to work for the community.

“Our newly appointed centre manager, Linda Webster is already on the case with lots of ideas and plans.

“The MAC will very soon become the jewel in the Monifieth crown.”

Hub will be fully operational next month

Finance has come from a variety of sources including the UK Government shared prosperity fund, Scottish Government’s place based investment programme, Angus Council, developer contributions via the planning process and generous awards from private funders.

Alex Norris, UK government Minister for Local Growth, said: “We want everyone to feel a sense of pride in where they come from, and the opening of Monifieth’s Community Hub and library will help to do just that.”

Scottish Government Investment Minister Tom Arthur added, “This hub shows what can be achieved when a community comes together to meet the needs and aspirations of local people.”

And new Angus Council leader Bill Duff described MCRG as “absolutely inspirational”.

While the building is complete, the fit-out continues.

It is expected to be fully operational by mid to late October.