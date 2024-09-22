PICTURES: Take a first look inside Monifieth’s new £2.3m community hub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

PICTURES: Take a first look inside Monifieth’s new £2.3m community hub

Monifieth Community Resource Group has realised a near 15-year dream with the opening of the beachfront centre beside the Blue Seaway.

The crowds showed up in their masses to see the new facility. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The crowds showed up in their masses to see the new facility. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

The long journey from a condemned cabin to a sparkling new £2.3 million community hub has ushered in a new era for Monifieth.

As the town’s Boys’ Brigade pipe band led a symbolic march to the centre on Sunday a driving force behind the dream said it was a “momentous” day for the town.

Monifieth Community Resource Group chairperson Jean Lee is confident the new Monifieth Activity Centre (MAC) will become the town’s “jewel in the crown”.

Monifieth group started life in old cabin

MCRG began as a sub-group of Monifieth Community Council and acquired a condemned cabin to rent from Angus Council.

In 2012 it became a community centre run by MCRG.

But they always harboured the dream to deliver a purpose-built community hub.

And it has been realised in the seafront MAC. Work started on site a year ago.

The facility includes a 300-seat multi-use hall, café and fitness suite.

It will house Monifieth Library and ACCESS office when they move from the High Street.

Superfast wi-fi and a Changing Places toilet also feature in the hub a few minutes from the town centre.

New Monifieth hub will inspire locals

Jean said: “Today is such a momentous occasion for us.

“It’s the realisation of a huge amount of work by a comparatively small group of dedicated and determined people.

“For far too long Monifieth was sadly missing a community facility, somewhere we could host classes and services available in other towns in Angus.

“Our desire was always to have a building that would lift spirits and inspire people to live their best and healthiest lives.

“I think that has been achieved.

“Light is everywhere and the vibrancy is palpable.

“Our professional team at AIM Design Dundee have created something very special. We’re all super keen to put it to work for the community.

“Our newly appointed centre manager, Linda Webster is already on the case with lots of ideas and plans.

“The MAC will very soon become the jewel in the Monifieth crown.”

Hub will be fully operational next month

Finance has come from a variety of sources including the UK Government shared prosperity fund, Scottish Government’s place based investment programme, Angus Council, developer contributions via the planning process and generous awards from private funders.

Alex Norris, UK government Minister for Local Growth, said: “We want everyone to feel a sense of pride in where they come from, and the opening of Monifieth’s Community Hub and library will help to do just that.”

Scottish Government Investment Minister Tom Arthur added, “This hub shows what can be achieved when a community comes together to meet the needs and aspirations of local people.”

And new Angus Council leader Bill Duff described MCRG as “absolutely inspirational”.

While the building is complete, the fit-out continues.

It is expected to be fully operational by mid to late October.

Angus Provost Linda Clark and trustee of the MCRG Jean Lee walk in the procession to the new hub. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Monifieth Boys’ Brigade Pipe Band led a march from the old community cabin in South Union Street to the new hub. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The crowds showed up in their masses to see the new facility. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Everyone was excited for the official opening. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Trustee of the MCRG Jean Lee says a few words. Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Angus Provost Linda Clark says a few words. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Trustee of the MCRG Jean Lee cuts the ribbon. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Guests are invited into the new space. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The exterior of the new Community Hub. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The public wander around the new space. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
There is also a small gym space. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
People were excited to get a look inside. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Robin Williams, 4, whose dad was one of the architects on the project, runs around the new centre with his balloon. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
A wider look at the new hub. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Guests mingle in the new space. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Monifieth Community Resource Group chairperson Jean Lee is confident the new Monifieth Activity Centre will become the town’s “jewel in the crown”. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

 

More from Angus & The Mearns

Ambulance at Strathmore Rugby Club
Mum of Dunfermline teen injured at Forfar rugby match praises emergency response
Jon Attenborough and guide dog Sam being presented with awards by the SPFL’s Molly Hyde after Saturday’s match.
Partially sighted Dundee United fan and guide dog visit every SPFL stadium
Spectators watch as air ambulance leaves Forfar's Inchmacoble Park
VIDEO: Air ambulance called to Forfar rugby match as injured Dunfermline teen taken to…
Monikie Country Park is one element of the woodland management consultation. Image: Angus Council
Almost half of Monikie Country Park trees risk being axed
5
Barry Buddon near Carnoustie was the Glasgow 2014 shooting centre. Image: PA
Could Barry Buddon shooting ranges be back in the sights of Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth…
Litter pickers at the ready for Ladyloan pupils (from left) Cara Gillespie, Mason Millar and Ethen Mackie. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Arbroath pupils get Great East Coast Beach Clean under way
Broughty Ferry beachfront.
Mystery as homes across Dundee, Angus and Fife shaken by huge 'bang'
13
A Stagecoach 73A bus
Tayside and Fife bus passenger fury at latest raft of 'technical issues'
A seaside sauna will be added to the view at Monifieth beach. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Warm welcome for first Angus seaside sauna on Monifieth beach
2
The first anniversary of Storm Babet is less than a month away. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin warned Storm Babet recovery report will 'not bring answers' one year on
2

Conversation