Teen charged after 12-year-old girl reportedly assaulted at Methil park

A 14-year-old girl has been charged in connection with the incident.

By Andrew Robson
Byron Street, Methil.
Byron Street, Methil. Image: Google Street View

A teenager has been charged after allegedly assaulting a 12-year-old girl near a Fife park.

Officers were called to Byron Street in Methil on Saturday night after reports the young female was assaulted.

It’s understood the incident took place at the nearby Savoy Park.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.45pm on Saturday we were called to a report of a 12-year-old female being assaulted in Byron Street, Methil.

“Officers attended and a 14-year-old female was charged in connection with the assault and will be the subject of a report to the relevant authorities.

“The victim did not require hospital treatment.”

