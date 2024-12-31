Simon Murray on why Dundee derby is ‘the best in the country’

If you want entertainment then the Dundee derby is the one for you on January 2.

That’s the view of striker Simon Murray as he plots a derby victory at Dens Park against his old side Dundee United.

The Dark Blues head into this mammoth contest in good fettle after a morale-boosting victory at St Mirren while the Tangerines are flying high themselves in fourth spot.

The 2-1 win for the Dee came courtesy of two Murray headers and he is in no doubt how big a win it is.

“For me, St Mirren is probably one of the hardest places to come in the league,” Murray said.

“It’s a tough venue and we had to show something after the last result at home.

“We showed great togetherness, especially with the way the game panned out.

“We lost two centre halves, [Jordan] McGhee obviously a massive player for us, leader, and Billy [Koumetio] too.

“That’s one of the best results in my career. It’s a hard place to come and they make it so difficult.

“To grind out and show resilience is a real positive.

“We do have a lot of young players so to come away from home and stand up after two big players go down really should give the boys more belief.”

Doc pep talk

Manager Tony Docherty was full of praise for his frontman, calling him “an inspirational figure” for the club.

Murray, though, revealed the inspiration in fact came from a pre-match pep talk from his manager.

“Two headers – brilliant! Six yard box. That’s what you’re after,” Murray added.

“It’s been a bit frustrating for myself this season.

“You work hard but sometimes it doesn’t come out for you with the chances.

“But to get two goals, the manager spoke to me before the game and put real confidence in me.

“Just before we went out and kind of gave me a boost. That really made go out there with some confidence, knew that I could go out there, play my normal game and just get in the box and luckily the service was pretty good.

“He instilled me with confidence, gave me reasons why I was here. It was good to hear. Put real belief in me, which I knew he had anyway.

“But it just made me feel good before I went out. It was just good to reward him.

“And the goals give you that real boost again.”

‘Best derby’

Murray played a key role in Dundee’s second-half equaliser in the last derby, an opening day draw at Tannadice with the striker brought down for a penalty.

In his two seasons at United, Murray scored 25 goals in 75 appearances but he was never on the winning side in a derby.

Both his United appearances at Dens Park ended in 2-1 wins for Dundee.

This time around he’d quite happily settle for a repeat scoreline as he gets ready to line up in his first ever Dens derby in dark blue.

“That’s the one, if you’re from Dundee, you’re a Dundee player, that’s the game for me,” Murray said of the derby.

“Probably the best derby in the country in terms of entertainment. Has been for years.

“And to be a part of that will be amazing. I see it’s sold out. So the fans are right behind us and I’m sure theirs will be, too.

“We’re at home and we just have to enjoy it and hopefully get the three points.

“For any player, when you’re a kid and get to play in games of that magnitude.

“We’ve a few Dundee lads. You grow up watching it over the years, to be involved in it is sort of the pinnacle.

“We’re looking forward to it. They’re a good team.

“We recover after a tough match, treat it as another game we want to win even though the magnitude of it is big.”