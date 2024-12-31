With Michael Tidser poised to join Dunfermline, what qualities will Kelty Hearts boss bring to Pars?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
With Michael Tidser poised to join Dunfermline, what qualities will Kelty Hearts boss bring to Pars?

Former team-mate Jason Thomson knows Tidser's management style well.

Jason Thomson in Kelty Hearts kit.
Jason Thomson played with and under Michael Tidser at Kelty Hearts. Image: Kevin Marshall / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Jason Thomson is convinced Michael Tidser will be ‘a good fit’ as the next Dunfermline manager.

The Pars were given permission to hold talks with the Kelty Hearts player-boss over the weekend and a deal looks set to be finalised this week ahead of the trip to face Partick Thistle.

At just 34, Tidser is perhaps a bold and surprise choice to replace the sacked James McPake as boss at East End Park.

But Thomson, who played alongside Tidser and then under him last season at Kelty after joining from Arbroath, believes it will prove the right one.

Kelty Hearts player-manager Michael Tidser.
Kelty Hearts player-manager Michael Tidser. Image: SNS.

“I’m personally delighted for him,” said Thomson, who spent the first half of the 2011/12 season on loan at Dunfermline from Hearts.

“He’s always shown the qualities of wanting to go and be a manager.

“In management sense, he’s not been one for a long time, just a season and a half. But he’s grasped it.

“If you think back to a season and a half ago, when he took the Kelty job, there probably was a bit of surprise and he had to learn quickly there.

“But he didn’t just learn quickly, he did well.

‘High standards’

“He’s young. It’s a huge opportunity but, at the same time, he’ll not just be going there as an opportunity, he’ll be going in to do well.

“One thing I’ll say about him as a manager is he’s got high standards – on and off the park. He likes things done right.

“And he’s got his own beliefs and thoughts. Like most managers these days do, he likes to get the ball down and play.

“Anyone who has seen any Kelty games knows that they will do that.

“So, I think it’ll be a good fit. As much as Dunfermline will be good for Tids, I think it’ll be good for the club.”

Jason Thomson in action during his loan spell with Dunfermline Athletic.
Jason Thomson in action during his loan spell with Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

Tidser will be taking over a side currently sitting second-bottom in the Championship and with work to do to avoid a relegation play-off scrap at the end of the season.

“Dunfermline will have a young, hungry manager who has played in the leagues and knows the players,” added Thomson, who hung up his boots in the summer aged 36.

“You just hope he goes and gets time – like every manager, I guess.

“But especially at Dunfermline, because they’re struggling. They’re second bottom of the league.

‘Expectations’

“He’ll certainly go in and put demands on the players. At the end of the day, the players are a big part of the reason why they’re sitting second bottom.

“I’m sure that’ll be the remit when it goes in: ‘Keep us in the league’. It’ll be as straightforward as that.

“Dunfermline are a big club, in the grand scheme of things. So there are expectations.

“Fans will be wanting results really quickly, so he’ll be hoping to make sure he hits the ground running.”

