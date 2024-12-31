Four crews tackle house fire in Stirling city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four crews tackle house fire in Stirling city centre

Specialist height appliance were also despatched to the scene.

By Neil Henderson
Broad Street, Stirling.
Broad Street, Stirling. Image: Google Street View

Four fire crews battled a house fire in Stirling city centre for more than three hours.

A multiple-emergency response, including police and fire crews from across the region, descended on Broad Street shortly after 8pm on Monday.

It followed reports of a fire having broken out on the upper floors of a property on Broad Street.

A specialist height appliance was also dispatched to the scene.

Fire crews from Dunblane, Bridge of Allan, Denny, Alloa and Falkirk were sent to the scene.

Emergency response after house fire in Stirling city centre

It’s not known if anyone was injured in the incident.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 8.19pm on Monday to a dwelling fire on Broad Street in Stirling.

“In all, four fire appliances were dispatched as well as a specialist height vehicle.

“Crews continued at the scene and the stop call was given at 11.56pm.

“All appliances were returned to their stations a short time after.”

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.

