Four crews tackle house fire in Stirling city centre

Four fire crews battled a house fire in Stirling city centre for more than three hours.

A multiple-emergency response, including police and fire crews from across the region, descended on Broad Street shortly after 8pm on Monday.

It followed reports of a fire having broken out on the upper floors of a property on Broad Street.

A specialist height appliance was also dispatched to the scene.

Fire crews from Dunblane, Bridge of Allan, Denny, Alloa and Falkirk were sent to the scene.

Emergency response after house fire in Stirling city centre

It’s not known if anyone was injured in the incident.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 8.19pm on Monday to a dwelling fire on Broad Street in Stirling.

“In all, four fire appliances were dispatched as well as a specialist height vehicle.

“Crews continued at the scene and the stop call was given at 11.56pm.

“All appliances were returned to their stations a short time after.”

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.