Dundee

Sheli McCoy: Dundee Gladiator gives Strictly 2025 hint and says she gets 500+ messages a day

The city gym owner is also "waiting on an invitation from Leisure and Culture Dundee."

By Reporter
Dundee Gladiators star Sheli McCoy
Sheli plays Sabre in the hit BBC show. Image: Hungry Bear Media Ltd/James Stack

Dundee Gladiators star Sheli McCoy has revealed she would be interested in being a contestant on next year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

On Monday, the city gym owner answered questions on Instagram ahead of Gladiators’ return to BBC in January 2025.

Fans also praised her for being the “best role model” for children.

The former Ceres Primary School pupil says she gets more than 500 messages a day, after becoming one of the country’s most recognisable faces.

The gym owner spoke with fans online. Image: Sheli McCoy/Instagram

One person asked if fans could see Sheli, who plays the part of Sabre on the show, potentially appearing in the Strictly Come Dancing 2025 line-up.

She told her followers: “Who knows, it’s obviously a huge opportunity and I would need to be the right fit for that role and that decision is out of my control.”

The star also shared news of fellow Gladiator, Comet, returning after her screen time was curtailed due to injury in the first series.

Sheli was praised  by fans. Image: Sheli McCoy/Instagram

While Sheli often spoke of how fitness helped transformed her life she also offered to speak to fans about home workout plans.

Although there were several positive exchanges during the Q&A the star revealed a question she was “fed up” of answering.

Sheli McCoy ‘fed up’ with answering question

It was: “Are you single?”

She replied: “Listen, Dave (53), from Devon.

“Even if I was (single) there’s absolutely no way that it would matter because you don’t know me and I don’t know you.

“I don’t want to date a man who be sliding into my Instagram DM’s to ask if I’m single – so stop asking me because I’m not interested in any of you – even if I was single.”

Her response to an often-asked question. ImageL Sheli McCoy/Instagram
Another response from the Gladiator. Image: Sheli McCoy/Instagram
Will Leisure and Culture Dundee make contact? Image: Sheli McCoy/Instagram

While many questions were asked by her 193,000 followers she was also asked about appearing at the upcoming Dundee Sports Awards in May.

Sheli revealed she was “literally waiting on an invitation from Leisure and Culture Dundee.”

Conversation