Four to stand trial accused of Dundee murder

Four people are to stand trial charged with the murder of a man in his own home in Dundee.

Barry Murray, 44, Scott Henderson, 40, Brian Millar, 28, and Carri Jane Stewart, 43, are accused of attacking Steven Hutton at the flat on March 30 2024.

It is claimed they forced entry to the property in the city’s Charleston Road.

Mr Hutton, 43, is said to have been repeatedly hit on the head and body with a hammer, as well as being struck with a knife and screwdriver or similar items.

The murder charge states he was so badly hurt he passed away the next day at Ninewells Hospital.

The accusation in connection with Stewart claims the crime was aggravated by it involving the abuse of a partner or ex-partner.

All four each face separate allegations of then attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

This mainly involves claims of washing clothes said to have been worn at the flat.

Among others charges on the indictment is an allegation Stewart was threatening and abusive towards two teenage girls on a bus in Dundee.

The case called for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow before judge Lord Colbeck.

Lawyers for the four pled not guilty on their behalf.

A trial was fixed and is scheduled to begin in November 2025 in Glasgow.

The case could last around three weeks.

