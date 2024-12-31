Four to stand trial accused of Dundee murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

Four to stand trial accused of Dundee murder

A trial, set to last three weeks, has been scheduled for November.

By Grant McCabe
Steven Hutton murder
The four will go on trial accused of murdering Steven Hutton in Charleston, Dundee.

Four people are to stand trial charged with the murder of a man in his own home in Dundee.

Barry Murray, 44, Scott Henderson, 40, Brian Millar, 28, and Carri Jane Stewart, 43, are accused of attacking Steven Hutton at the flat on March 30 2024.

It is claimed they forced entry to the property in the city’s Charleston Road.

Mr Hutton, 43, is said to have been repeatedly hit on the head and body with a hammer, as well as being struck with a knife and screwdriver or similar items.

The murder charge states he was so badly hurt he passed away the next day at Ninewells Hospital.

The accusation in connection with Stewart claims the crime was aggravated by it involving the abuse of a partner or ex-partner.

All four each face separate allegations of then attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

This mainly involves claims of washing clothes said to have been worn at the flat.

Among others charges on the indictment is an allegation Stewart was threatening and abusive towards two teenage girls on a bus in Dundee.

The case called for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow before judge Lord Colbeck.

Lawyers for the four pled not guilty on their behalf.

A trial was fixed and is scheduled to begin in November 2025 in Glasgow.

The case could last around three weeks.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

