Jason Thomson signs contract extension at Kelty Hearts

Jason Thomson will be a Kelty Hearts player next season after signing a one-year contract extension.
The former Raith Rovers defender joined the Maroon Machine in September last year after leaving Arbroath.
He went on to make 17 appearances under now-former Kelty boss John Potter – who was his teammate at Dunfermline – as his season was disrupted by injury.
“I’m delighted to be staying, last season was a little bit frustrating for Kelty as a club – things probably didn’t pan out as they’d have hoped,” Thomson told Kelty Hearts TV.
“I’m hoping to put the [injury] to bed, come back to preseason fit, have a good preseason and then hopefully under the new manager – there’s going to be a bit of a squad rebuild – I’m hoping to kick on from there.
Thomson becomes new manager Michael Tidser‘s first piece of business after the club announced that 13 players would be leaving New Central Park.
