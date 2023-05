Jason Thomson signs contract extension at Kelty Hearts

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jason Thomson will be a Kelty Hearts player next season after signing a one-year contract extension.

The former Raith Rovers defender joined the Maroon Machine in September last year after leaving Arbroath.

He went on to make 17 appearances under now-former Kelty boss John Potter – who was his teammate at Dunfermline – as his season was disrupted by injury.

๐Ÿ–Š๏ธ ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐„๐ฑ๐ญ๐ž๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง – ๐‰๐š๐ฌ๐จ๐ง ๐“๐ก๐จ๐ฆ๐ฌ๐จ๐ง Kelty Hearts FC are delighted to announce the Contract Extension of Defender Jason Thomson. ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐ž๐ฐ: https://t.co/OVzHpiDzgD ๐ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐’๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฒ: https://t.co/b1Rjd0Huhl#onecommunityoneclub โšฝ๏ธโค๏ธ๐Ÿ‡ฑ๐Ÿ‡ป pic.twitter.com/jmwxrV1N15 — Kelty Hearts FC ๐Ÿ‡ฑ๐Ÿ‡ป (@KeltyHeartsFC) May 18, 2023

“I’m delighted to be staying, last season was a little bit frustrating for Kelty as a club – things probably didn’t pan out as they’d have hoped,” Thomson told Kelty Hearts TV.

“I’m hoping to put the [injury] to bed, come back to preseason fit, have a good preseason and then hopefully under the new manager – there’s going to be a bit of a squad rebuild – I’m hoping to kick on from there.

Thomson becomes new manager Michael Tidser‘s first piece of business after the club announced that 13 players would be leaving New Central Park.