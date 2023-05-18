Jason Thomson signs contract extension at Kelty Hearts

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jason Thomson will be a Kelty Hearts player next season after signing a one-year contract extension.

The former Raith Rovers defender joined the Maroon Machine in September last year after leaving Arbroath.

He went on to make 17 appearances under now-former Kelty boss John Potter – who was his teammate at Dunfermline – as his season was disrupted by injury.

🖊️ 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 – 𝐉𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐬𝐨𝐧 Kelty Hearts FC are delighted to announce the Contract Extension of Defender Jason Thomson. 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://t.co/OVzHpiDzgD 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲: https://t.co/b1Rjd0Huhl#onecommunityoneclub ⚽️❤️🇱🇻 pic.twitter.com/jmwxrV1N15 — Kelty Hearts FC 🇱🇻 (@KeltyHeartsFC) May 18, 2023

“I’m delighted to be staying, last season was a little bit frustrating for Kelty as a club – things probably didn’t pan out as they’d have hoped,” Thomson told Kelty Hearts TV.

“I’m hoping to put the [injury] to bed, come back to preseason fit, have a good preseason and then hopefully under the new manager – there’s going to be a bit of a squad rebuild – I’m hoping to kick on from there.

Thomson becomes new manager Michael Tidser‘s first piece of business after the club announced that 13 players would be leaving New Central Park.