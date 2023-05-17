13 players leave New Central Park as Kelty Hearts give squad update

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kelty Hearts have parted ways with thirteen players as they prepare for their second season in League One.

The New Central Park club earlier in the day officially announced Michael Tidser as manager and he revealed difficult conversations had been had with some players.

Darren Jamieson, Joe Cardle, Jamie Barjonas and Kallum Higginbotham are among those to leave.

📝 𝐈𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐝 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 Following the conclusion of the 2022/23 Season we can now provide Supporters with an initial Squad Update. 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞: https://t.co/DHfJX31Nts#squadupdate #onecommunityoneclub pic.twitter.com/Na1rULw3uv — Kelty Hearts FC 🇱🇻 (@KeltyHeartsFC) May 17, 2023

They are joined by Ross Philp, Lewis Martin, Reis Peggie, Dougie Hill and Alfredo Agyeman – with the latter joining Falkirk for next season.

Meanwhile, four players have returned to their parent clubs following loan spells: Jack Milne, Robbie Leitch, Arron Darge and Kanayo Megwa.

Kelty thanked all the players for their “effort and commitment” at the Maroon Machine and the parent clubs for allowing the loans.

Michael Tidser will take up the role of player-manager and, as it stands, has eight other players under contract for next season.

These are Nathan Austin, Robbie McNab, Tam O’Ware and Jason Thomson, as well as youngsters Scott Cameron, Liam Campbell and Finlay Shearer.

Striker Tiwi Daramola – who signed in January from Bo’ness United and was loaned back – is also signed up for next season.