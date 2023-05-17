First look at Dundee 2023 art degree show as students showcase talents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look at Dundee 2023 art degree show as students showcase talents

Work will go on display at DJCAD between May 20 and May 28.

Ruth Christman, an artist, maker and creator with her interactive sculpture inspired by microscopic imaging of lichens, 'The World Within.' Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
By Chloe Burrell

Dundee students are showcasing their artistic talents at their 2023 degree show.

The famous show, for those attending Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design (DJCAD), takes place between May 20 and 28.

It regularly attracts some eye-catching pieces and this year is no different.

The Courier has been given a sneak peak of the degree show before the free exhibition gets under way at the college studio.

Professor Anita Taylor, dean of DJCAD, said: “The Undergraduate Degree Show is a highlight of the annual calendar for Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design, the University of Dundee, and the wider city.

“It is an immense privilege for us all to share the abundance of talent and achievements of our 2023 cohort of final year students with our wider communities – public and professional – through this showcase.”

Heather Bews-Ivins, a contemporary visual artist within her space, ‘A Reflection of Life’ She said it was a space to bring comfort, let your hair down and enjoy nostalgic things. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Lana Ferguson, a ceramic artist. Her ceramic hoops are her take on creative playful art. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Anna Brodie, a mixed media/sculptural artist with her piece ‘The Dance’ Her work looks at the idea of creating sculptures which don’t have a fixed form, blurred lines between animal, human, plant and technology. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Anna Lamb puts the final touches to her space in textiles with her show, ‘Made in Scotland; Inlaid Heritage.’ Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Morgan Griffiths Hagan, a textile and garment designer with, ‘The Barbican Coat.’ Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Tom Glencross, a sculptor with Sika stag heads cast in bronze from the jewellery and metalwork group. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Pieces in the degree show from Jeweler and Metalwork students. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Daira Ronzoni, a multi disciplinary artist with her work ‘Corazon De Pachamama’ which means the land of ethereal fruits, colours and shapes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Jewellery and Metalwork student Tatiana Zaugarova’s work. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Connor Leslie’s work in Fine Art. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Fine Art student Tom Fairlamb’s work in the Cooper Gallery. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Metalwork pieces from the students. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Maria Christidi’s work in Fine Art. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Oli Valentine Kemp, a multi media artist with her work, ‘Its Slime Time.’ She said, ‘A discipline of pure pink, which is a conversation on information technologies and their omnipresence in our lives and society. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Oli Valentine Kemp, a multi media artist with her work, ‘Its Slime Time.’ Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Rebekah McIntyre’s work in textiles. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Ruth Christman, an artist, maker and creator with her interactive sculpture inspried by microscopic imaging of lichens, ‘The World Within.’ Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

