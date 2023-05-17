First look at Dundee 2023 art degree show as students showcase talents

Dundee students are showcasing their artistic talents at their 2023 degree show.

The famous show, for those attending Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design (DJCAD), takes place between May 20 and 28.

It regularly attracts some eye-catching pieces and this year is no different.

The Courier has been given a sneak peak of the degree show before the free exhibition gets under way at the college studio.

Professor Anita Taylor, dean of DJCAD, said: “The Undergraduate Degree Show is a highlight of the annual calendar for Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design, the University of Dundee, and the wider city.

“It is an immense privilege for us all to share the abundance of talent and achievements of our 2023 cohort of final year students with our wider communities – public and professional – through this showcase.”