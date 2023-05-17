‘Wilful’ Methil fire prompts calls to secure empty buildings before someone killed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

‘Wilful’ Methil fire prompts calls to secure empty buildings before someone killed

Police believe Sunday's blaze in a former nightclub was deliberate, sparking fears for people living near other empty Fife properties.

By Claire Warrender
The fire in Methil on Sunday. Image: Supplied by D Archer.

A huge fire that destroyed a former Fife nightclub and saw six households evacuated is being treated as deliberate.

Police have confirmed they are following several positive lines of enquiry following the blaze on Wellesley Road, Methil, on Sunday.

The fire in Methil is being treated as deliberate. Image: Vipin Paul Thankappan.

The incident is believed to the the fourth act of wilful fire-raising involving derelict buildings in Levenmouth in the last year.

And it has prompted calls for an urgent audit of all empty properties across Fife amid fears a death is “only a matter of time”.

A public summit to hammer home the dangers of fire-setting could also be held.

Demolition of the former Rick’s Discotheque, also known as The Venue, will begin within days.

But affected families will have to remain in temporary accommodation until the work is complete.

People ‘worried they will be next’

Methil SNP councilllor John O’Brien said: “The building is devastated and the knock-on effect on the community is terrible.

“People can’t get into their houses, businesses can’t open and all because someone thought it would be fun to start a malicious fire.

Councillor John 0’Brien.

“People who live near empty buildings are worried they will be next.

“I would say to people, be vigilant and look out for any kids playing about.

“And I would ask that we risk assess these empty properties and do what we can to make them secure.”

It’s an approach backed by Levenmouth area chairman Colin Davidson.

He said: “We need to work with the owners of these buildings before somebody dies.”

Working to tackle anti-social behaviour

Mr Davidson also intends to request a summit focusing on fire prevention and education.

He said: “I’d hope to get backing for some kind of event similar to Safe Drive Stay Alive, which really gets the message across to young people about dangerous driving.

The former Lundin Links Hotel was demolished in September after a fire. Steve Brown / DCT Media

“If this keeps happening, somebody will be killed. It’s only a matter of time.”

Fife Council’s head of housing services John Mills said he shared concerns around the vulnerability of certain empty properties.

“Our safer communities team work closely with partners in police and fire services to tackle the challenges of vandalism and anti-social behaviour in our communities,” he said.

“Work is under way to re-establish area task groups who would co-ordinate awareness of local vulnerable properties and encourage owners to take appropriate action.”

Sunday’s Methil fire ‘treated as wilful’

Sunday’s blaze follows two serious fires on Leven High Street in November.

And the derelict Lundin Links Hotel burned down last summer and was eventually demolished.

Levenmouth community inspector Matt Spencer said the latest incident was reported at 5.30pm and followed another fire at the same location three hours earlier.

He said: “An investigation is ongoing into the fire, which is being treated as wilful.

“Officers are following positive lines of enquiry.”

