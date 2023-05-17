‘Wilful’ Methil fire prompts calls to secure empty buildings before someone killed

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A huge fire that destroyed a former Fife nightclub and saw six households evacuated is being treated as deliberate.

Police have confirmed they are following several positive lines of enquiry following the blaze on Wellesley Road, Methil, on Sunday.

The incident is believed to the the fourth act of wilful fire-raising involving derelict buildings in Levenmouth in the last year.

And it has prompted calls for an urgent audit of all empty properties across Fife amid fears a death is “only a matter of time”.

A public summit to hammer home the dangers of fire-setting could also be held.

Demolition of the former Rick’s Discotheque, also known as The Venue, will begin within days.

But affected families will have to remain in temporary accommodation until the work is complete.

People ‘worried they will be next’

Methil SNP councilllor John O’Brien said: “The building is devastated and the knock-on effect on the community is terrible.

“People can’t get into their houses, businesses can’t open and all because someone thought it would be fun to start a malicious fire.

“People who live near empty buildings are worried they will be next.

“I would say to people, be vigilant and look out for any kids playing about.

“And I would ask that we risk assess these empty properties and do what we can to make them secure.”

It’s an approach backed by Levenmouth area chairman Colin Davidson.

He said: “We need to work with the owners of these buildings before somebody dies.”

Working to tackle anti-social behaviour

Mr Davidson also intends to request a summit focusing on fire prevention and education.

He said: “I’d hope to get backing for some kind of event similar to Safe Drive Stay Alive, which really gets the message across to young people about dangerous driving.

“If this keeps happening, somebody will be killed. It’s only a matter of time.”

Fife Council’s head of housing services John Mills said he shared concerns around the vulnerability of certain empty properties.

“Our safer communities team work closely with partners in police and fire services to tackle the challenges of vandalism and anti-social behaviour in our communities,” he said.

“Work is under way to re-establish area task groups who would co-ordinate awareness of local vulnerable properties and encourage owners to take appropriate action.”

Sunday’s Methil fire ‘treated as wilful’

Sunday’s blaze follows two serious fires on Leven High Street in November.

And the derelict Lundin Links Hotel burned down last summer and was eventually demolished.

Levenmouth community inspector Matt Spencer said the latest incident was reported at 5.30pm and followed another fire at the same location three hours earlier.

He said: “An investigation is ongoing into the fire, which is being treated as wilful.

“Officers are following positive lines of enquiry.”