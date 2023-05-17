KEZIA DUGDALE: Tories’ voter ID experiment should be a warning shot for Scottish voters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Tories’ voter ID experiment should be a warning shot for Scottish voters

A requirement to produce photographic voter ID for council elections failed to bring the expected gains for Conservatives in England, but what will it mean for the next general election here?

Jacob Rees-Mogg.
Jacob Rees-Mogg has been criticised for his comments on voter ID. Image: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.
By Kezia Dugdale

Headlines have a habit of finding the Conservative politician Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Usually they relate to a colourful bit of verbosity. Combined with his top hat and coat tails, he’s not nick-named the member for the 19th Century for nothing.

Yet this week he made the news by, well, telling the truth.

In an interview with Sky News he admitted that the Conservatives attempts to “gerrymander” last week’s local government elections had “come back to bite them.”

This all relates to a plan which the Conservatives introduced, and Mr Rees Mogg supported, to make it a requirement that people show photographic ID cards when they go to vote.

The writer Kezia Dugdale next to a quote: "If systems are designed by those in power, they will inherently favour the status quo."

The  voter ID policy was implemented for the first time during the English local council elections.

Rees-Mogg’s comments would appear to suggest it was indeed an attempt to make it harder for young people and poor people to vote.

These are the two cohorts in society most likely to vote Labour and least likely to have photographic ID in the form of a passport or a driving licence.

There was a great deal of concern from democracy and fair vote campaign groups that this policy would disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of voters.

Jacob Rees-Mogg stepping over a garden gate in Leven, Fife, while canvassing during the 1997 general election campaign.
Jacob Rees-Mogg canvassing in Leven during the 1997 UK General Election campaign. Image: Colin McPherson/Corbis via Getty Images.

However, a week on from those elections, it’s very hard to know what the impact was, because no record was taken of who turned up at the polling station but failed to cast a ballot paper.

Voter ID change did not result in Tory gains

Even with this attempt to bend the rules to the advantage of the ruling party, the Conservatives still managed to lose more than 1,000 council seats last week, far surpassing their own worst case scenario.

It seems that, in reality, older, wealthier people were just as likely to get to their local polling station, realise they had left their passports at home and not feel overly moved to go back and get it.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves Conservative Party HQ in London
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves Conservative Party HQ in London, after the party suffered major losses in the local elections. Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

While we can giggle a little at the schadenfreude of a duplicitous plan going awry, we also need to know and understand what this might mean for next year’s general election, because these rules will apply in Scotland then too.

Let me be clear, I’m a long standing supporter of electoral reform.

I happen to think that all votes should count and they should count equally.

That’s why I want to see proportional representation used for all elections, so that voters can use their voice for the person they want to win and know that, if they don’t, the second preferences will still have value.

I’d like to think we could reduce the need for tactical voting, with vast swathes of people having more of a choice than their least worst option.

I also think there is something fundamentally wrong about elections being decided, and therefore manifestos written, on the basis of a few swing seats, often in predominately middle class communities.

Meanwhile, the votes that mount up in five-figure majorities in much of Scotland and inner city England count for nothing and amount to very little political progress.

Change is needed, just not voter ID

That’s all about the system we use, but what about the process itself?

Why, with all the advances in technology that we have witnessed in this age, do we still get a card in the post telling us to vote at our nearest library or community centre?

person putting voting slip in a ballot box
21st Century voting has get to embrace the technological age.

Why can’t I vote in the supermarket or at the train station?

And why do we make it so hard for people to vote?

Oh, wait. Perhaps that’s deliberate too.

If systems are designed by those in power they will inherently favour the status quo.

The policy demanding we show photo ID in order to exercise our right as citizens is a regressive step. But it should be enough to make more of us sit up and notice.

We don’t just need to show our face, we must also ensure that every voice is heard.

