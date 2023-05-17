Third car linked after two cars stolen and set alight in Dundee park

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A third car has been linked to two vehicles that were stolen and set alight at a Dundee park on Tuesday.

Police believe that all three cars were stolen from the same garage on Old Glamis Road near Caird Park.

The cars were all stolen at around 2am.

A blue Volkswagen Golf and a silver Mazda were set on fire after the theft – however, officers are still trying to trace a blue Nissan Micra with the registration SA12KCJ.

A spokesperson said: “Anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of the Nissan Micra, or any information that will assist the investigation should contact detectives at Dundee through 101 with reference number 0394 of May 16.

“Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

Residents heard ‘screeching’

Officers were spotted at the scene of the burnt out cars on Tuesday morning.

A resident in the area said: “We were hearing the cars screeching up and down all night, then heard a noise at around 3.30am.

“You could definitely hear a couple of cars.”

Another said: “They’re coming along at a silly time of night, making a noise, and then starting these fires and you just don’t understand what their reasoning for it is.”

Cars have previously been set on fire in the area.