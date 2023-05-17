Third car linked after two cars stolen and set alight in Dundee park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Third car linked after two cars stolen and set alight in Dundee park

Police officers believe all three cars were stolen from the same garage on Old Glamis Road.

By Kieran Webster
A third car has been linked after two cars were stolen and set alight in Caird Park. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

A third car has been linked to two vehicles that were stolen and set alight at a Dundee park on Tuesday.

Police believe that all three cars were stolen from the same garage on Old Glamis Road near Caird Park.

The cars were all stolen at around 2am.

A blue Volkswagen Golf and a silver Mazda were set on fire after the theft – however, officers are still trying to trace a blue Nissan Micra with the registration SA12KCJ.

Police are searching for a Nisan Micra with the registration plate SA12KCJ. Image: Shutterstock/S.Candide

A spokesperson said: “Anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of the Nissan Micra, or any information that will assist the investigation should contact detectives at Dundee through 101 with reference number 0394 of May 16.

“Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

Residents heard ‘screeching’

Officers were spotted at the scene of the burnt out cars on Tuesday morning.

A resident in the area said: “We were hearing the cars screeching up and down all night, then heard a noise at around 3.30am.

“You could definitely hear a couple of cars.”

Another said: “They’re coming along at a silly time of night, making a noise, and then starting these fires and you just don’t understand what their reasoning for it is.”

Cars have previously been set on fire in the area.

Conversation

[[title]]