Tuesday, September 7th 2021
News / Dundee

Car set on fire near Caird Park in Dundee after driving over public footpath

By Katy Scott
September 7 2021, 5.10pm Updated: September 7 2021, 5.40pm
caird park car fire
The car was set on fire near Caird Park.

The burnt-out wreck of a car has been left near a beauty spot in Dundee after driving over a public footpath and golf course.

Firefighters were called to an area close to Caird Park on Monday evening after reports that the vehicle had been set alight.

Onlooker Samantha Will claims those responsible also put fireworks inside the car before setting it on fire.

Posting on Facebook she wrote: “Two cars drove through the park on the path where people run, walk, jog with kids and dogs.

“The one that ended up on fire didn’t even have a front bonnet to start with.”

caird park car fire

“Once they had driven through the path, they then [drove] all over the well-maintained golf course green causing ground damage.

“They also thought leaving the car alight with fireworks inside was a great idea.”

The charred remains of the vehicle were still visible just off Old Glamis Road on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 6.43pm last night to a car alight in a field at Caird Park.

“One main jet was used to extinguish the fire.

“We received the stop message at 6.49pm and pumps were then removed.”

caird park car fire

Police Scotland said it was unaware of the incident.

A spokesperson for Leisure and Culture Dundee, which runs Caird Park golf course, confirmed the car had been left on unused ground.

Employees at Caird Park recently started wearing body cameras after a spate of vandalism and abuse.

Workers have been targeted on several occasions after trying to stop bikers tearing up greens.

Police and council wardens have also increased patrols at the golf course.

