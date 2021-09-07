Police hunt man who ‘touched himself inappropriately’ on Arbroath-bound train

Police have appealed for help to track down a man who was seen “touching himself inappropriately” on a train bound for Arbroath.

The incident is said to have taken place between Edinburgh Waverley and Edinburgh Gateway stations.

Officers investigating the crime say a woman boarded the ScotRail service just after 5pm on August 20 at Edinburgh Waverley.

She sat down at a table seat, and during the journey looked over to a man in the carriage who was touching himself inappropriately.

The woman then grabbed her possessions and left the carriage.

Police issue description of suspect

The man is described as being white, tall, between 20 and 30 years old, and clean shaven with short, dark hair.

He was said to have been wearing a dark jumper, red trousers and a dark backpack.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: "Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was on the train that may have witnessed the incident or have any information in connection.

“Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was on the train that may have witnessed the incident or have any information in connection.

“Witnesses or anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2100062886.

“Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”