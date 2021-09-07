Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police hunt man who ‘touched himself inappropriately’ on Arbroath-bound train

By Alasdair Clark
September 7 2021, 5.20pm Updated: September 7 2021, 5.22pm
Police have appealed for witnesses
Police have appealed for help to track down a man who was seen “touching himself inappropriately” on a train bound for Arbroath.

The incident is said to have taken place between Edinburgh Waverley and Edinburgh Gateway stations.

Officers investigating the crime say a woman boarded the ScotRail service just after 5pm on August 20 at Edinburgh Waverley.

She sat down at a table seat, and during the journey looked over to a man in the carriage who was touching himself inappropriately.

The woman then grabbed her possessions and left the carriage.

Police issue description of suspect

The man is described as being white, tall, between 20 and 30 years old, and clean shaven with short, dark hair.

He was said to have been wearing a dark jumper, red trousers and a dark backpack.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “On the day he was wearing a dark jumper, red trousers and a dark backpack.

“Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was on the train that may have witnessed the incident or have any information in connection.

“Witnesses or anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2100062886.

“Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

