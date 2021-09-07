Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 7th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

St Johnstone midfield crisis: Cammy MacPherson suffers suspected dislocated shoulder ahead of Rangers game

By Eric Nicolson
September 7 2021, 5.29pm Updated: September 7 2021, 10.03pm
Cammy MacPherson.
Cammy MacPherson.

St Johnstone could be facing a midfield crisis, with new signing Cammy MacPherson suffering a suspected dislocated shoulder.

Courier Sport understands that the 22-year-old picked up the injury in a Monday night bounce game against Brechin City.

He was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary and has now undergone a scan.

Saints face Rangers on Saturday and are already without Murray Davidson (shoulder injury) and Craig Bryson, who is yet to kick a ball this season.

David Wotherspoon is currently on international duty with Canada and isn’t expected back at McDiarmid Park until Friday.

And, of course, star man Ali McCann was sold to Preston North End on deadline day.

MacPherson was snapped up on loan for the season just before the window shut and it would be a huge blow to the player and manager Callum Davidson if the injury keeps him out for months rather than weeks.

The good news for the Perth boss was that fellow new recruits Eetu Vertainen, Ali Crawford and Lars Dendoncker all played against Brechin and came through the closed-doors match unscathed.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier