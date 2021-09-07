St Johnstone midfield crisis: Cammy MacPherson suffers suspected dislocated shoulder ahead of Rangers game

St Johnstone could be facing a midfield crisis, with new signing Cammy MacPherson suffering a suspected dislocated shoulder.

Courier Sport understands that the 22-year-old picked up the injury in a Monday night bounce game against Brechin City.

He was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary and has now undergone a scan.

Saints face Rangers on Saturday and are already without Murray Davidson (shoulder injury) and Craig Bryson, who is yet to kick a ball this season.

Double Cup Winners vs Reigning Champions Season ticket holders now have the chance to buy fellow Saints supporters tickets for the upcoming clash with Rangers at 12.30pm this Saturday.#SJFChttps://t.co/exMSXaQVVu — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) September 7, 2021

David Wotherspoon is currently on international duty with Canada and isn’t expected back at McDiarmid Park until Friday.

And, of course, star man Ali McCann was sold to Preston North End on deadline day.

MacPherson was snapped up on loan for the season just before the window shut and it would be a huge blow to the player and manager Callum Davidson if the injury keeps him out for months rather than weeks.

The good news for the Perth boss was that fellow new recruits Eetu Vertainen, Ali Crawford and Lars Dendoncker all played against Brechin and came through the closed-doors match unscathed.