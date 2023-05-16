Former Methil nightclub destroyed by fire set to be demolished

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A former Methil nightclub that was destroyed by a fire on Sunday is to be demolished due to safety concerns.

The former Maxwell’s bar on Wellesley Road was gutted by the blaze, which broke out shortly before 5pm.

Huge plumes of smoke were visible from as far as Kirkcaldy, with fire, police and ambulance units all descending on the scene.

Fife Council’s building standards team was called in to inspect the building following the fire and the local authority has now confirmed it will be razed.

The building will remain condoned off and secured until it is demolished.

In a statement shared on the local authority’s Our Levenmouth Facebook page, it said: “The fire is now out, and our building standards team are advising that the building must be demolished for safety reasons.

“It’s hoped the demolition work will start as quickly as possible in the next few days and in the meantime the building has been cordoned off and secured.

“As a result of the fire, asbestos cement sheeting, which carries a low risk to public health, has been found in the area.

Methil residents displaced until former nightclub can be demolished

“A clean-up operation is well under way and the area will continue to be monitored.

“Six nearby properties were evacuated with a number of people being supported by friends and family or in temporary accommodation until the building can be demolished.”

Businesses in the area were closed on Monday following the blaze but some were expected to reopen on Tuesday.

All roads in the area are now open.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire and police say they are following several “positive inquiries”.

Inspector Matt Spencer, Levenmouth Community Inspector, said: “At this early stage of the investigation, we are working alongside Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and other partners to establish the cause of the fire.

“We are following several positive inquiries.

“We are advising the public stay aware from the area whilst our work is ongoing.”