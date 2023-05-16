Former Methil nightclub destroyed by fire set to be demolished

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Former Methil nightclub destroyed by fire set to be demolished

Emergency services were called to the premises on Wellesley Road in Methil shortly before 5pm on Sunday.

By Laura Devlin
The fire in Methil on Sunday. Image: Vipin Paul Thankappan
The fire in Methil on Sunday. Image: Vipin Paul Thankappan

A former Methil nightclub that was destroyed by a fire on Sunday is to be demolished due to safety concerns.

The former Maxwell’s bar on Wellesley Road was gutted by the blaze, which broke out shortly before 5pm.

Huge plumes of smoke were visible from as far as Kirkcaldy, with fire, police and ambulance units all descending on the scene.

Fife Council’s building standards team was called in to inspect the building following the fire and the local authority has now confirmed it will be razed.

The building will remain condoned off and secured until it is demolished.

Fire crews tackle the blaze. Image: Vipin Paul Thankappan.
Fire crews tackle the blaze. Image: Vipin Paul Thankappan.

In a statement shared on the local authority’s Our Levenmouth Facebook page, it said: “The fire is now out, and our building standards team are advising that the building must be demolished for safety reasons.

“It’s hoped the demolition work will start as quickly as possible in the next few days and in the meantime the building has been cordoned off and secured.

“As a result of the fire, asbestos cement sheeting, which carries a low risk to public health, has been found in the area.

Methil residents displaced until former nightclub can be demolished

“A clean-up operation is well under way and the area will continue to be monitored.

“Six nearby properties were evacuated with a number of people being supported by friends and family or in temporary accommodation until the building can be demolished.”

Businesses in the area were closed on Monday following the blaze but some were expected to reopen on Tuesday.

All roads in the area are now open.

The fire took hold on Sunday, with flames and smoke visibel on the roof. Image: D Archer.
The fire took hold at the former nightclub in Methil on Sunday. Image: D Archer.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire and police say they are following several “positive inquiries”.

Inspector Matt Spencer, Levenmouth Community Inspector, said: “At this early stage of the investigation, we are working alongside Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and other partners to establish the cause of the fire.

“We are following several positive inquiries.

“We are advising the public stay aware from the area whilst our work is ongoing.”

