Michael Tidser latest as Dunfermline Athletic close in on Kelty Hearts boss in hunt for James McPake successor

The Pars have been granted permission to hold talks with the 34-year-old.

By Iain Collin
Kelty Hearts player-manager Michael Tidser. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline look set to make Michael Tidser their new manager.

The current Kelty Hearts player-boss has been targeted as the Pars’ replacement for boss James McPake.

Permission has been granted by Dunfermline’s near neighbours for talks with the 34-year-old and it has been suggested that a deal is ‘all but done’.

Kelty boss Michael Tidser (left) has been targeted by Dunfermline. Image: SNS

McPake was sacked two days before Christmas after two and a half years at East End Park.

It was a move that was said to have been carried out in consultation with prospective new investor James Bord, the former professional poker player.

Bord is keen to utilise the sports data analytics of his United States-based Short Circuit Science company and a young up-and-coming head coach is seen as the ideal candidate at Dunfermline.

Tidser has spent 18 months in charge at Kelty after first joining as a player in 2020 following spells with Rotherham United, Falkirk and Morton, where he spent seven years.

Title challengers

The one-time Celtic trainee won the Lowland League and League Two as a player with Kelty and steered the New Central Park outfit to sixth in last season’s League One.

After a win over Hibernian in the Premier Sports Cup in the summer, the ‘Maroon Machine’ have been pushing for the third-tier title this term.

They currently sit third, five points adrift of Arbroath, after Saturday’s 2-0 defeat away to Dumbarton.

Dunfermline were given a close-up view of Tidser’s managerial skills when they defeated Kelty 2-1 in the SPFL Trust Trophy in October.

Dunfermline sacked manager James McPake (left) and assistant Dave Mackay on December 23. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Former Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray was seen by many as the stand-out contender for the job but it appears the Pars are keen to go in a different direction.

Youth coach John McLaughlan took the team as caretaker boss for Friday night’s 3-3 draw with rivals Falkirk.

But he also revealed he has a family holiday booked for later this week and had only been asked to take charge of the one game.

