Back to school (with a Gold Medal) for Forfar Youth OIympics curler Callie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Back to school (with a Gold Medal) for Forfar Youth OIympics curler Callie

15-year-old Callie Soutar received a rousing reception at Forfar Academy after winning the mixed pairs curling gold medal at Gangwon 2024.

By Graham Brown
Beaming Callie Soutar back at Forfar Academy. Image: Paul Reid
Beaming Callie Soutar back at Forfar Academy. Image: Paul Reid

Ice cool curler Callie Soutar felt the warmth of a Forfar Academy reception as she returned to school clutching her Youth Winter Olympics gold medal.

But despite the hero’s welcome at the Angus secondary, 15-year-old Callie admits her mixed pairs triumph at Gangown 2024 is still to fully sink in.

Callie and Aberdeen teenager Ethan Brewster capped a record medal haul for Team GB in South Korea.

And the young Forfar star says the “amazing” experience has inspired her to reach new heights in her curling career.

Forfar gold medal curler Callie Soutar.
Callie hangs on to her prized Gangwon 2024 gold. Image: Paul Reid

She was the youngest curler in the Team GB squad – and the latest player to put the Angus town on the map after Hailey Duff’s Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics gold as part of Team Muirhead.

Parents cheered her on from the Gangwon gallery

Callie made the long haul home at the weekend, with parents Louise and Alan who were at the games throughout.

Former champion curler Louise could barely watch her daughter’s final stone in the gold medal match against Denmark.

But Callie refused to let herself think about gold.

Callie Soutar curling gold medal at Youth Winter Olympics.
Callie was congratulated by Forfar Academy pupils and staff. Image: Paul Reid

Callie crammed in Nat 5 prelims before flying out to Korea just in time to see Team GB’s mixed rink claim gold.

“It was really nice to see that, but you then feel a bit of pressure there to do the same,” she said.

“Ethan and I hadn’t really played together at all, but after the first couple of games we began to gel.

“I think we did well together and I was happy with how I played some of the pressure shots in the last end of some of our matches.”

Eve’s experience pays dividends

And she revealed the inspirational support from team GB Chef de Mission Eve Muirhead as the young duo reached the sharp end of the competition.

“Eve was amazing all the way through and so happy for us when we won gold,” said Callie.

Team GB’s Callie Soutar and Ethan Brewster celebrate curling gold on the Gangwon 2024 podium.<br />Image: Chloe Knott/PA Wire

“When you were playing all the other Team GB members would turn up to support, which was great.

“And if you hear a shout of “good shot” from Eve Muirhead then you know you’ve done ok.

“Before the semi-final I went to her and she told me how she used to calm her nerves. It definitely worked.

“We really wanted to get to the medals.

“But I didn’t let myself think about that, I just concentrated on the game we were in.

“I don’t remember thinking about anything else during the final than just throwing my next stone.”

Callioe Soutar and Ethan Brewster win Youth Olympic curling gold.
The moment the Team GB pair landed Youth Olympics gold. Image: Chloe Knott/PA Wire

The victorious pair had little time to catch their breath after the podium before taking part in the closing ceremony.

“It was really lovely, it was snowing and to end it with a gold medal was amazing,” said Callie.

Staff and fellow pupils at Forfar Academy hailed her success at assembly on Monday.

The rising star’s season is coming to a close, but she still has Scottish U-17s and U-21 events to contest with her own rink.

And in March, Team Soutar is heading to Sweden to play in the Bill Ross competition for top junior sides.

“It’s our first international competition as a team so I’m really looking forward to that,” said Callie.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Culloden Road, Arbroath.
Police Taser rock-throwing Arbroath sex offender
The Dun site looking east towards Montrose Basin.
Detailed planning bid for 50MW battery storage site near Montrose Basin
Countdown Family store, Forfar disturbance. Image: Google maps
Man, 21, charged after 'disturbance' at Forfar shop
Tyler Godfrey.
Man left footprint on rival's head in potentially 'catastrophic' Forfar stamp attack
Mike Cooper's photo of 45690 Leander at Arbroath in July 2023 show steam coming from its funnel as it passes a grassy bank
Angus Railway Group photo competition captures poetry in motion
Derek Kinmond on Andrew Hunter
'I shared a prison cell with Carnoustie murderer Andrew Hunter - he wasn't like…
Arbroath Amateur Boxing Club head coach Jamie Norman in the training ring with 15-year-old Alfie Robertson. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Arbroath Boxing Club in fight to secure future home after battling back from Covid
Jamie Urquhart. Image: Facebook
Angus domestic assault victim wanted more protection after Christmas nightmare
New Kirrie Connections CEO Jacqui Dillon and predecessor Graham Galloway with members (front l to r), Nora Bruce, Dave Kettles and Pam Sherriffs. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kirriemuir Connections embarks on £500k expansion as project pioneer takes up national dementia role
The former Buick Lounge Bar, Lochlands Street, Arbroath.
Cannabis cultivation discovered at closed Arbroath pub

Conversation