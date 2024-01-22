Forfar curler Callie sets off on South Korea medal quest at Winter Youth Olympics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Forfar curler Callie sets off on South Korea medal quest at Winter Youth Olympics

15-year-old Callie Soutar is the youngest member of the Team GB youth curling squad at Gangwon 2024 and hopes to emulate Hailey Duff from Forfar who took gold at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

By Graham Brown
Callie Soutar is heading for South Korea as part of the Team GB curling squad. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Callie Soutar is heading for South Korea as part of the Team GB curling squad. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Forfar teenager Callie Soutar is South Korea-bound in her bid to emulate local heroes as part of Team GB’s curling squad at the Winter Youth Olympics.

The Angus 15-year-old left Scotland on Monday to join up with teammates at the Gangwon 2024 event which is already underway.

But she had to cram in a string of prelim school exams before being able to turn her thoughts to rink tactics.

So she is now fully focused on emulating fellow Forfar Young Curler Hailey Duff, who sensationally put the Angus town on the map with gold at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

And Callie could have no better figure to help her achieve her Gangwon goal than Team GB chef de mission Eve Muirhead, who skipped the victorious Beijing rink.

Successful season for Team Soutar

Like Hailey, Callie threw her first stone at Forfar Indoor Sports curling rink.

The teenager has a strong curling pedigree with mum Louise a former Scottish junior champ.

And Callie is proving herself to be one of the big prospects of the sport’s next generation.

Forfar junior curler Callie Soutar
Callie Soutar flew off on Monday for the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

She has already led her own Team Soutar rink to success at U-17 and Under-21 level.

Last summer her talent took her to Canada for a summer camp funded by the Matt Murdoch Curling Foundation.

And she says the Winter Youth Olympics is a dream opportunity.

“We had to put in an application and were then invited to a trial day and presentation,” said Callie.

“It was amazing just to be considered so I couldn’t believe it when I was selected.”

Inspired by gold-medal Olympian

She would love to follow Forfar’s Hailey into the gold-medal books.

“I know Hailey from Forfar Young Curlers but we’ve never actually played against each other,” Callie added.

“Hailey’s a lovely person and it was great to see her do what she did in the Winter Olympics.

“It is such a great inspiration for the younger ones to realise that they can make it if they really want to.”

In South Korea she will partner with Aberdeen 16-year-old Ethan Brewster for the mixed competition.

Forfar junior curler Callie Soutar.
A final bit of practice at Forfar Indoor Sports curling rink. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“We’d definitely love to get out of our section and hopefully progress through the rounds and get to the medals,” she said.

“Having Eve Muirhead as the chef de mission for Team GB is great, she is such an amazing ambassador for curling.”

Callie’s also glad to have put the Nat 5 prelims behind her.

“I was meant to have some during the week but the school managed to put them all together before I went to South Korea,” she said.

“I’m looking forward to getting there.

“I’ve had a lot of messages from teammates who are already there and they say it is great.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Fallen trees and branches on Cavendish Way in Glenrothes during Storm Isha. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
New storm set to hit Tayside, Fife and Stirling as more strong winds forecast
The height of the fire at JP Coaches in Forfar. Image: Angus Roads Information/Facebook
£500k of damage after fire at Forfar bus depot
Power cuts across Tayside, Fife and Stirling as result of Storm Isha.
Storm Isha: Hundreds left without power across Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Jennifer McCann, Hannah McLaughlan and Hannah Reid at Holyrood last November. Image: Instagram/safespace4
Survivor of Angus rapist Logan Doig says public eye has taken its toll on…
A fallen tree on Granton Court in Glenrothes during Storm Isha. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Storm Isha: Monday disruption in Tayside, Fife and Stirling as schools shut and roads…
The scene after one woman's car hit an Angus pothole. A blue car has no front nearside tyre.
Angus bottom of Scotland's pothole payout league - but near top for pavement compensation…
Simon Hart caused 'catastrophic' damage.
'Catastrophic' Carnoustie house crash caused by speeding drink-driver
Tornado alert area for Scotland on January 21 2024.
Storm Isha: Tayside, Fife and Stirling under 'tornado watch'
Academy Court residents with one of the empty grit bins. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Forfar council house tenants complain of being left in the cold over grit supplies
The parkrun sets off along West Links. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Pictures as Arbroath West Links parkrun is a piece of cake for big 2nd…

Conversation