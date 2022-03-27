Happy homecoming for Hailey Duff as Forfar rink finally takes Olympic gold celebration off ice

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forfar finally welcomed Winter Olympic heroine Hailey Duff home in style to the rink where the Beijing gold medallist threw her first curling stone.

Five weeks on from Team Muirhead’s emphatic win over Japan for Team GB’s only gold of the 2022 games, Forfar Indoor Sports rolled out the red carpet for the 25-year-old.

It’s been a whirlwind of media appearances, magazine shoots and special events for the team of Eve Muirhead, Hailey, Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds and Mili Smith since they touched down on the return from China.

She was delighted to be back at the town rink where she first experienced a come-and-try event as a youngster.

Dancing on Ice

But Hailey admits the sight of the red-ribboned gong around her neck still catches her by surprise.

“I had the medal on and caught it in the mirror and though ‘yeah that’s pretty cool’.

“But it’s been so busy I’ve not really had time to process it all,” she said.

A replay of the Olympic final was playing in the background of a Q&A at the Forfar Indoor Sports welcome home event.

And Hailey revealed she hasn’t even had time to sit down in front of the TV to fully relive the Beijing glory.

It’s been a meteoric rise to the top of the international game for the Angus athlete.

“My goal was always (Milan Winter OIympics) 2026, but I had a lot of things go my way and it was so special for me to play with Team Muirhead,” she said.

“This team just really clicked.

“I would love the chance to go to another Winter Olympics.”

But first on the schedule after the warmth of her home town reception was another dash south for an appearance by the Team GB women in the weekend’s Dancing on Ice final.

Inspiration

Forfar Indoor Sports owner Mike Ferguson said the Beijing buzz was still reverberating around Angus and the Scottish curling scene.

“We wanted to put on a small reception for Hailey and her family just as soon as we could,” he said.

“But things have been so hectic for her since she got home from Beijing this is the first chance we have had to fit it in.

“It is a privilege to have an association with the first every gold medallist Angus has produced and it is absolutely great for the sport of curling.

“We have already seen the impact the Team Muirhead success has had in the game and we can only hope that continues.

“Hailey is such an inspiration to everyone at Forfar – from the coaches who have watched her become an Olympic champion to the youngsters who hope to one day emulate her achievement,” said Mike.

Angus Provost Ronnie Proctor said: “It is the first time I have been in the presence of an Olympic gold medallist, and it is a great honour.

“Forfar, and Angus as a county, are all very, very proud of Hailey and the Team GB women’s team for all they have achieved.

“I hope, and I’m sure, that Hailey and the team’s success will encourage people to take up the roarin’ game.”