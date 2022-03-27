Happy homecoming for Hailey Duff as Forfar rink finally takes Olympic gold celebration off ice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Happy homecoming for Hailey Duff as Forfar rink finally takes Olympic gold celebration off ice

By Graham Brown
March 27 2022, 10.46am
Hailey Duff with her Beijing gold medal. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
Hailey Duff with her Beijing gold medal. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

Forfar finally welcomed Winter Olympic heroine Hailey Duff home in style to the rink where the Beijing gold medallist threw her first curling stone.

Five weeks on from Team Muirhead’s emphatic win over Japan for Team GB’s only gold of the 2022 games, Forfar Indoor Sports rolled out the red carpet for the 25-year-old.

Hailey Duff
Olympic champion Hailey Duff gives 10-year-old Jack Kidd his first curling lesson. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

It’s been a whirlwind of media appearances, magazine shoots and special events for the team of Eve Muirhead, Hailey, Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds and Mili Smith since they touched down on the return from China.

She was delighted to be back at the town rink where she first experienced a come-and-try event as a youngster.

Dancing on Ice

But Hailey admits the sight of the red-ribboned gong around her neck still catches her by surprise.

“I had the medal on and caught it in the mirror and though ‘yeah that’s pretty cool’.

“But it’s been so busy I’ve not really had time to process it all,” she said.

Forfar Indoor Sports
Hailey Duff with Forfar’s Scottish Senior Champions John Dowell. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

A replay of the Olympic final was playing in the background of a Q&A at the Forfar Indoor Sports welcome home event.

And Hailey revealed she hasn’t even had time to sit down in front of the TV to fully relive the Beijing glory.

It’s been a meteoric rise to the top of the international game for the Angus athlete.

Hailey Duff
Hailey poses with fans at the Forfar event. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

“My goal was always (Milan Winter OIympics) 2026, but I had a lot of things go my way and it was so special for me to play with Team Muirhead,” she said.

“This team just really clicked.

“I would love the chance to go to another Winter Olympics.”

But first on the schedule after the warmth of her home town reception was another dash south for an appearance by the Team GB women in the weekend’s Dancing on Ice final.

Hailey Duff
Hailey and Jack Kidd, 10, on the Forfar ice. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

Inspiration

Forfar Indoor Sports owner Mike Ferguson said the Beijing buzz was still reverberating around Angus and the Scottish curling scene.

“We wanted to put on a small reception for Hailey and her family just as soon as we could,” he said.

“But things have been so hectic for her since she got home from Beijing this is the first chance we have had to fit it in.

“It is a privilege to have an association with the first every gold medallist Angus has produced and it is absolutely great for the sport of curling.

Hailey Duff
Olympic champion Hailey took part in a Q&A with Forfar Indoor Sports owner Mike Ferguson. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

“We have already seen the impact the Team Muirhead success has had in the game and we can only hope that continues.

“Hailey is such an inspiration to everyone at Forfar – from the coaches who have watched her become an Olympic champion to the youngsters who hope to one day emulate her achievement,” said Mike.

Great Britain's Mili Smith, Hailey Duff, Jennifer Dodds, Vicky Wright and Eve Muirhead celebrate with their gold medals.
Great Britain’s Mili Smith, Hailey Duff, Jennifer Dodds, Vicky Wright and Eve Muirhead celebrate with their gold medals.

Angus Provost Ronnie Proctor said: “It is the first time I have been in the presence of an Olympic gold medallist, and it is a great honour.

“Forfar, and Angus as a county, are all very, very proud of Hailey and the Team GB women’s team for all they have achieved.

“I hope, and I’m sure, that Hailey and the team’s success will encourage people to take up the roarin’ game.”

