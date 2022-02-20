Eve Muirhead can become the greatest curler of all time after completing the gold medal set at Olympics, says Team GB coach David Murdoch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Other sports

Eve Muirhead can become the greatest curler of all time after completing the gold medal set at Olympics, says Team GB coach David Murdoch

By Eric Nicolson
February 20 2022, 11.35am
Eve Muirhead celebrates after winning the women's curling final match.
Eve Muirhead celebrates after winning the women's curling final match.

David Murdoch believes Eve Muirhead could go on to become the greatest women’s curler of all-time.

Olympic silver medallist Murdoch, a coach to Team GB’s newest Olympic champions, was a team-mate of Muirhead in Sochi and Vancouver, where she made her debut as a teenager.

Now 31, he believes Olympic gold could be just the inspiration she needs to push on and dominate the sport with her superstar rink of Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff and Mili Smith.

Before Beijing they became European champions and Muirhead is a previous World champion and Olympic bronze medallist.

“She could definitely go on to be one of the greatest ever,” said Murdoch.

“She’s been around so long, she’s won World Championships and Europeans and now she’s got that Olympic medal.

“She’s done everything in the sport.

“She’s one of the most dedicated athletes you’ll ever see.

“Never a day goes by when she doesn’t commit 100% to training, and if you do that you’ve got to hope that you get your rewards.”

Murdoch admitted there were some tough questions after an eighth-place finish at the World Championships in Calgary, which meant the team needed to come through a stressful qualifying tournament last year to secure their Olympic spot.

The tough route to glory

They lost to minnows Turkey there before rebounding in style, while their run in Beijing has been far from simple.

They won five and lost four of their group games, advancing to the knockouts by just 10 centimetres via a complicated formula known as the draw shot challenge.

And it didn’t end there.

In the semi-finals against Sweden they found themselves four down after the first end, Murdoch admitting he then thought their hopes of winning were ‘less than 10%’.

He added: “Sometimes things are just written in the stars aren’t they?

“The conversations we had after the Worlds were tough and they needed to be tough.

“It was probably the most important thing we’ve ever done, because what’s come of that is ultimately this. Credit to them for picking themselves up, coming out and working hard to get this gold.

“They deserve every moment of this because the hard work they’ve put in in the academy, touring around the world, the sacrifices they’ve made personally.

“It was in their hands to go out there and deliver and show the skills that they had and by heck that was incredible.

“It was a perfect performance. The composure and the calmness was evident and you could just see all the girls were just so relaxed.”

National Lottery players are one of the biggest supporters of Team GB and ParalympicsGB winter athletes and raise more than £30 million each week for good causes including grassroots and elite sport. Discover the positive impact playing The National Lottery has at www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk and get involved by using the hashtag: #TNLAthletes

Eve Muirhead wins gold: 10 special photos that tell inside story of Perthshire curler’s life and career

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier