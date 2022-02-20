Eve Muirhead and her Team GB curlers clinch Olympic gold with emphatic final win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Eve Muirhead and her Team GB curlers clinch Olympic gold with emphatic final win

By Eric Nicolson
February 20 2022, 3.32am Updated: February 20 2022, 9.07am
Great Britain's Eve Muirhead, Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff and Mili Smith celebrate with their gold medals.
Eve Muirhead and her curling team are Britain’s Olympic golden girls in China.

The Perthshire skip, together with Forfar’s Hailey Duff, Vicky Wright and Jen Dodds, produced a near faultless display in the women’s final to beat Japan 10-3 and go one better than the men’s rink, who had to settle for silver.

On the final day of the Games, the curlers became the only Team GB gold medallists in Beijing.

Team GB celebrate.

For Muirhead, flagbearer in the opening ceremony, it is a gold to add to her bronze won eight years ago in Sochi and revenge for losing to Japan in PyeongChang in 2018.

She said: “I have waited a long time. Dreams do come true, and it’s all thanks to these girls who have helped me get here, and helped me become a better curler, a better person.

“Finally we have managed to get that Olympic gold and it just doesn’t feel real.

“Thank you for everyone’s support. It’s support that we’ve never felt before.

“We love to get curling out there.”

Eve Muirhead at press conference following gold medal triumph.

Muirhead will now go down as a true curling and British sporting great.

The 31-year-old has emulated Rhona Martin, who was on the top of the podium in Salt Lake City 20 years ago.

There was no ‘Stone of Destiny’ this time though.

Team Muirhead didn’t need anything quite so dramatic, such was their dominance of the gold medal match.

The Scots got off to the worst possible start in their semi-final, losing four in the first end.

On this occasion, however, it was far less stressful, with two early points put on the scoreboard to their advantage.

Then a steal in the fifth end extended the lead to three (4-1) at the half-way stage of the contest. So far, so good.

Eve Muirhead during final match.

Japan had a great chance to take two in the sixth end but made an error with their last stone.

It proved to be their last big opportunity to turn things around as a few minutes later Muirhead played a magnificent stone to take a four and put her team into an unassailable lead.

The Brits then played no risk, error free curling to see the game out with an end spare and start the celebrations.

