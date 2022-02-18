Eve Muirhead makes it ‘Third time lucky’ after dramatic Olympic curling semi-final triumph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Eve Muirhead makes it ‘Third time lucky’ after dramatic Olympic curling semi-final triumph

By Eric Nicolson
February 18 2022, 3.42pm Updated: February 18 2022, 4.16pm
Team Muirhead celebrate their semi-final win.
Eve Muirhead made it “third time lucky” after steering the Team GB women’s curling team through a dramatic semi-final at the Winter Olympics.

In a contest that swung back and forth from the first end to the last, the Brits emerged victorious against the reigning champions Sweden with an extra-time 12-11 victory.

The Perthshire skip and Courier columnist is already assured of becoming a double Olympic medallist and upgrading her Sochi 2014 bronze.

But, after losing semi-finals in the previous two Games, she now has her sights set only on gold against Japan in Sunday’s Beijing final.

“Third time lucky!” she said.

“I’ve lost two semi-finals and I was desperate to win this one.

“These opportunities don’t come around too often.

“I’m so proud of these girls. All week we’ve dug deep.

“It’s such a team game out there.

“We’ve got tomorrow off.

“We’ll take tonight to celebrate among ourselves, support the men in their final and then get our feet in the ground.

“No-one likes going away with the silver medal – believe you me, we’ll be fighting hard for gold.”

Forfar’s Hailey Duff

Team Muirhead features young Forfar curler, Hailey Duff, who set up the last end perfectly with her first two stones for the team.

“We knew we had to focus going into the last end and make sure we got the win,” she said.

“I managed to make it easier and the team then did their job.”

The alternate for Teaam Muirhead is Guildtown’s Mili Smith and Eve was keen to include her in the semi-final celebrations.

“Mili’s been such a big support all week,” she said.

“She’s here until 1 o’clock at night helping us match stones and there’s so much going on behind the scenes.

“She’s been fantastic.”

