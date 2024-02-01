Forfar curler Callie strikes gold for Team GB in Youth Winter Olympics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Forfar curler Callie strikes gold for Team GB in Youth Winter Olympics

15-year-old Callie Soutar and Aberdeen's Ethan Brewster saw off the challenge of Denmark in a Gangwon 2024 thriller to take the mixed pairs gold medal.

By Graham Brown
Team GB's Callie Soutar and Etahn Brewster celebrate curling gold on the Gangwon 2024 podium. Image: Chloe Knott/PA Wire
Team GB's Callie Soutar and Etahn Brewster celebrate curling gold on the Gangwon 2024 podium. Image: Chloe Knott/PA Wire

Forfar teenager Callie Soutar and Aberdeen’s Ethan Brewster have struck Youth Olympic curling gold in South Korea.

In the early hours of Thursday UK time, the young Scots served up two scintillating performances at Gangwon 2024.

They swept aside Scandinavian opposition to add mixed pairs gold to Team GB’s all-time record haul at a Winter Youth Olympics.

Team GB Youth Olympics curler Callie Soutar.
That golden moment for curler Callie. Image: Chloe Knott/PA Wire.

And it means the Angus town – and Forfar Young Curlers – can proudly boast another curling golden girl.

15-year-old Callie took inspiration from Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics winner Hailey Duff, who also started out at Forfar Indoor Sports.

Gangwon 2024 curlers Callie Soutar and Ethan Brewster
Callie Soutar and Ethan Brewster top the Gangwon 2024 medal podium. Image: Chloe Knott/PA Wire

And watching the Angus star in her role as Team GB’s Chef de Mission was the skip of that rink, Perth’s Eve Muirhead.

Callie and Ethan faced Sweden in the semi-final.

A single in the final end delivered the 6-5 win to take them through to the gold medal match.

It meant a showdown with Denmark and the two pairs traded the lead in a tense affair.

Team GB Youth Olympics curlers Callie Soutar and Ethan Brewster.
The Team GB pair strike gold. Image: Chloe Knott/PA Wire
Team GB Youth Olympics curlers.
Ethan Brewster throws a stone in the gold medal match. Imager: Chloe Knott/PA Wire

But the Scots pegged their tough opponents to a single in the final end to take gold 7-6.

Callie is the youngster member of the Team GB curling squad.

So she can expect a hero’s welcome on her return to Forfar Academy.

The school was swift to celebrate the magnificent achievement.

Fourth-year youngster Callie squeezed in a string of Nat 5 prelim exams before heading to the games.

Muirhead’s pride in history-making squad

Chef de Mission Muirhead said: “The whole team have performed amazingly and we’ve had so many historic moments to make it the most successful winter Olympic event in Team GB history.

“It’s been a really special experience for me, especially going from competing to being on the other side.

“I’m very proud of everyone in the team, and have loved being involved in it.”

