Forfar curler Callie strikes gold for Team GB in Youth Winter Olympics

Forfar teenager Callie Soutar and Aberdeen’s Ethan Brewster have struck Youth Olympic curling gold in South Korea.

In the early hours of Thursday UK time, the young Scots served up two scintillating performances at Gangwon 2024.

They swept aside Scandinavian opposition to add mixed pairs gold to Team GB’s all-time record haul at a Winter Youth Olympics.

And it means the Angus town – and Forfar Young Curlers – can proudly boast another curling golden girl.

15-year-old Callie took inspiration from Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics winner Hailey Duff, who also started out at Forfar Indoor Sports.

And watching the Angus star in her role as Team GB’s Chef de Mission was the skip of that rink, Perth’s Eve Muirhead.

Callie and Ethan faced Sweden in the semi-final.

A single in the final end delivered the 6-5 win to take them through to the gold medal match.

It meant a showdown with Denmark and the two pairs traded the lead in a tense affair.

But the Scots pegged their tough opponents to a single in the final end to take gold 7-6.

Callie is the youngster member of the Team GB curling squad.

So she can expect a hero’s welcome on her return to Forfar Academy.

We have a Gold Medal Olympian!! 🏅 Well done to Callie and Team GB. What an achievement! #FORbeingthebestyoucan pic.twitter.com/5T7xPWuIZ0 — Forfar Academy (@ForAcad) February 1, 2024

The school was swift to celebrate the magnificent achievement.

Fourth-year youngster Callie squeezed in a string of Nat 5 prelim exams before heading to the games.

Muirhead’s pride in history-making squad

Chef de Mission Muirhead said: “The whole team have performed amazingly and we’ve had so many historic moments to make it the most successful winter Olympic event in Team GB history.

“It’s been a really special experience for me, especially going from competing to being on the other side.

“I’m very proud of everyone in the team, and have loved being involved in it.”