Home News Angus & The Mearns

Gangwon double delight takes Angus curler Callie within sight of Youth Olympics medal

Callie Soutar from Forfar and Aberdeen's Ethan Brewster remain on course for glory in South Korea after a brace of stunning victories on Wednesday.

By Graham Brown
Forfar teenager Callie Soutar remains firmly in medal contention at Gangwon 2024. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Forfar teenager Callie Soutar remains firmly in medal contention at Gangwon 2024. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Teenage Angus curler Callie Soutar is closing in on a Youth Olympics medal after a sensational double win in Gangwon 2024.

The Forfar 15-year-old and Aberdeen mixed pairs partner Ethan Brewster were on supreme form in the Gangneung Curling Centre on Wednesday.

In the early hours of UK time, the young Scots faced pool table-toppers Canada in a must-win round robin showdown.

Callie Soutar and Ethan Brewster Team GB youth curlers.
Callie Soutar and Ethan Brewster celebrate another great stone. Image: OIS/Joe Toth/Shutterstock

And the clash lived up to its billing as one to watch.

Team GB opened a single point lead in the first end, but were behind for much of the match.

They seemed destined to be heading home until a three in the eighth and final end delivered the 7-6 result which saw them finish top of Group A.

Quarter-final result

There was little time for Team GB celebrations over making it to the knockout stage.

Callie – the squad’s youngest curler – and Ethan were back in action a few hours later against Pool D runners-up Germany.

Bouyed by the Canadian win, they never trailled in the clash with Joy Soutor and Leonhard Angrick.

A single in the eighth sealed the 7-5 victory.

Forfar Young Curler Callie has secured the first objective she set before heading to South Korea.

Forfar Youth Olympics curler Callie Soutar
Callie Soutar at Forfar Indoor Sports. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“We’d definitely love to get out of our section and hopefully progress through the rounds and get to the medals,” she said before departing for Gangwon.

She has taken inspiration from fellow Forfar curler Hailey Duff’s Beijing 2022 gold medal win as part of Eve Muirhead’s rink.

And Perth legend Eve is right by the young pair’s side in South Korea as Chef de Mission for the entire Team GB squad.

Wednesday’s success takes Callie and Ethan – son of Sochi silver medal-winning curler Tom Brewster – within one win of a guaranteed medal.

They face Sweden in the semi-final match.

It begins at midnight so will mean an early start on Thursday for fans of the pair to tune in for coverage on the Gangwon 2024 website.

The results keep Ethan and Callie on course to emulate Team GB’s mixed team who struck gold earlier in the competition.

