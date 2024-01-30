Crunch Canada clash to keep Forfar curler Callie’s Youth Olympics medal hopes alive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crunch Canada clash to keep Forfar curler Callie’s Youth Olympics medal hopes alive

Callie Soutar and Aberdeen's Ethan Brewster play their final round robin match of Gangwon 2024 on Wednesday and must conquer the Canadian pair to progress.

By Graham Brown
Hungary's pair sweep the ice as Great Britain's Ethan Brewster and Callie Soutar look on in their round robin encounter at Gangwon 2024. Image: Joe Toth for OIS/IOC/PA Wire.
Hungary's pair sweep the ice as Great Britain's Ethan Brewster and Callie Soutar look on in their round robin encounter at Gangwon 2024. Image: Joe Toth for OIS/IOC/PA Wire.

Angus sporting starlet Callie Soutar has one last throw to keep her bid for a Youth Winter Olympics medal on track.

The Forfar 15-year-old and playing partner Ethan Brewster from Aberdeen play their final round robin match of Gangwon 2024 mixed pairs competition on Wednesday.

And they must beat the group-topping Canadians to make it through for a shot at the medal matches.

Team GB curling mixed pair Gangwon 2024
Ethan Brewster and Callie Soutar carry Team GB hopes in the mixed pair competition. Image: British Curling

Alongside Canada and the Czechs, the young Team GB pairing have a 3-1 record in the competition so far.

But with just the top two rinks progressing to the quarter-final stage, only a victory will be enough to carry the Scots forward.

Dominant start

After a thumping 18-0 opening win against the ‘Broomzilla’s’ of Nigeria, Callie and Ethan suffered their sole reversal of the games so far in an 11-2 defeat at the hand of the Korean Republic.

But they responded with 8-3 and 8-4 victories over Czechia and Hungary respectively.

Forfar Youth Olympic curler Callie Soutar.
Callie keeps a close eye as Ethan throws in the 8th end of their match with Hungary. Image: Joe Toth OIS/IOC/PA Wire.

They led from the start in the encounter with Hungary, Callie’s pinpoint accuracy helping the pair to a four in the first end.

So it sets up the crunch showdown with the Canadian pairing of Cailey Locke and Perry Simon.

Forfar Academy pupil Callie is the youngster of the Team GB curling squad.

Forfar curler Callie Soutar
Callie Soutar on the ice at Forfar Indoor Sports. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

She headed to South Korea bouyed by success for her own rink in Scottish U-17 and U-21 events.

Ethan, meanwhile, hopes to emulate his father, Tom, who was a 2014 Sochi Olympic curling silver medallist.

Perth curling legend and Beijing 2022 gold medallist Eve Muirhead is Team GB’s chef de Mission in Gangwon.

The curling pair’s final match takes place at 3:30am UK time on Wednesday, with coverage on the Olympics website.

