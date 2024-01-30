Crunch Canada clash to keep Forfar curler Callie’s Youth Olympics medal hopes alive

Angus sporting starlet Callie Soutar has one last throw to keep her bid for a Youth Winter Olympics medal on track.

The Forfar 15-year-old and playing partner Ethan Brewster from Aberdeen play their final round robin match of Gangwon 2024 mixed pairs competition on Wednesday.

And they must beat the group-topping Canadians to make it through for a shot at the medal matches.

Alongside Canada and the Czechs, the young Team GB pairing have a 3-1 record in the competition so far.

But with just the top two rinks progressing to the quarter-final stage, only a victory will be enough to carry the Scots forward.

Dominant start

After a thumping 18-0 opening win against the ‘Broomzilla’s’ of Nigeria, Callie and Ethan suffered their sole reversal of the games so far in an 11-2 defeat at the hand of the Korean Republic.

But they responded with 8-3 and 8-4 victories over Czechia and Hungary respectively.

They led from the start in the encounter with Hungary, Callie’s pinpoint accuracy helping the pair to a four in the first end.

So it sets up the crunch showdown with the Canadian pairing of Cailey Locke and Perry Simon.

Forfar Academy pupil Callie is the youngster of the Team GB curling squad.

She headed to South Korea bouyed by success for her own rink in Scottish U-17 and U-21 events.

Ethan, meanwhile, hopes to emulate his father, Tom, who was a 2014 Sochi Olympic curling silver medallist.

Perth curling legend and Beijing 2022 gold medallist Eve Muirhead is Team GB’s chef de Mission in Gangwon.

The curling pair’s final match takes place at 3:30am UK time on Wednesday, with coverage on the Olympics website.