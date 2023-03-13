Olympic champion Eve Muirhead chosen as Team GB Chef de Mission for Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Olympic champion Eve Muirhead has been chosen as Team GB’s Chef de Mission for the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games.

The four-time Olympian, who led the women’s curling rink to gold as skip at Beijing 2022, will head up a British squad for the first time after announcing her retirement from competition last summer.

“I am delighted to have the honour of leading Team GB for Gangwon 2024,” said Muirhead, who is also a four-time former World junior champion.

“For me, taking part in international competition at a junior level was invaluable preparation for my senior career.

“The athletes who represent Team GB in Gangwon will gain experience of competing on the world stage in a multi-sport environment, as well as the opportunity to learn, develop and interact with athletes from other nations.

“It is a real privilege to be able to prepare and support them in what for many will be their first taste of an Olympic environment.”

‘Outstanding leader’

Andy Anson, Chief Executive of the BOA, said: “It is fantastic to have Eve on board as Chef de Mission for Gangwon.

“She is an outstanding and well-established leader, and her experience competing across four Olympic Games’ will offer a hugely valuable level of insight for our young athletes.

“I have no doubt that she will serve as an inspiration for those selected to compete for Team GB at the event.”

The fourth edition of the Winter Youth Olympic Games will take place in the Republic of Korea’s Gangwon province from January 19 to February 1, 2024.

Almost 2,000 athletes, all aged 15 – 18, are expected to compete across the 15 Olympic sports on the programme: alpine skiing, biathlon, bobsleigh, cross-country skiing, curling, figure skating, freestyle skiing, ice hockey, luge, Nordic combined, short track, skeleton, ski jumping, snowboard and speed skating.