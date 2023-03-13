Olympic champion Eve Muirhead chosen as Team GB Chef de Mission for Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Olympic champion Eve Muirhead chosen as Team GB Chef de Mission for Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games

By Eric Nicolson
March 13 2023, 10.12am Updated: March 13 2023, 11.52am
Eve Muirhead has been chosen as Team GB’s Chef de Mission for the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games
Eve Muirhead. Image: supplied.

Olympic champion Eve Muirhead has been chosen as Team GB’s Chef de Mission for the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games.

The four-time Olympian, who led the women’s curling rink to gold as skip at Beijing 2022, will head up a British squad for the first time after announcing her retirement from competition last summer.

“I am delighted to have the honour of leading Team GB for Gangwon 2024,” said Muirhead, who is also a four-time former World junior champion.

“For me, taking part in international competition at a junior level was invaluable preparation for my senior career.

“The athletes who represent Team GB in Gangwon will gain experience of competing on the world stage in a multi-sport environment, as well as the opportunity to learn, develop and interact with athletes from other nations.

“It is a real privilege to be able to prepare and support them in what for many will be their first taste of an Olympic environment.”

‘Outstanding leader’

Andy Anson, Chief Executive of the BOA, said: “It is fantastic to have Eve on board as Chef de Mission for Gangwon.

“She is an outstanding and well-established leader, and her experience competing across four Olympic Games’ will offer a hugely valuable level of insight for our young athletes.

“I have no doubt that she will serve as an inspiration for those selected to compete for Team GB at the event.”

The fourth edition of the Winter Youth Olympic Games will take place in the Republic of Korea’s Gangwon province from January 19 to February 1, 2024.

Almost 2,000 athletes, all aged 15 – 18, are expected to compete across the 15 Olympic sports on the programme: alpine skiing, biathlon, bobsleigh, cross-country skiing, curling, figure skating, freestyle skiing, ice hockey, luge, Nordic combined, short track, skeleton, ski jumping, snowboard and speed skating.

