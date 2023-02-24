EVE MUIRHEAD: Mask pictures after one year gold medal anniversary are a reminder of unique Beijing Winter Olympics

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The first big anniversary milestone of last year’s Olympics has been ticked off.

My phone was certainly pinging more than usual the other day when it was the ‘one year ago’ landmark of our Beijing final.

All of the details are still fresh in my mind so I wouldn’t say it’s been a case of having my memory jogged about little things that I’d forgotten.

Probably more than anything, it’s been a reminder of how much things can change in a year.

If you just look at our group of five who got gold medals put around our necks, three of us aren’t curling competitively, one is only playing mixed doubles and the other has got a new team.

Our team coach is no longer part of the British Curling set-up and the programme’s head coach will soon be moving to Canada.

If anything though, the anniversary shines a light on how much has changed around us.

The war in Ukraine started not long after we got our gold – I remember Russian athletes being sent home.

And, more relevant to us, Covid was still such a big thing.

Touch wood, there will never be another Winter Olympics – or sporting event for that matter – that has a backdrop like the one we had and the summer Games had the year before.

Competing on the ice was about the only time we didn’t have to wear a mask.

It was PCRs every day and the fear of what the result would be every time you took one was so real.

We all knew that it was out of your control to an extent whether you tested positive.

Things as basic as shopping being delivered to your door in the weeks before we flew out had you fearing the worst.

Looking back, I’m so proud of how we dealt with the mental side of things in the build-up to the Games and during it, knowing that we were treading on eggshells.

One small mistake – not even your own mistake – and the dream was over.

It’s strange seeing photos of us on the podium and me carrying the flag for the opening ceremony with a mask on.

When people look back on the 2022 Olympics, that’s going to be a fundamental part of the story.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like my friend and former team-mate, Kelly Schafer is going to add a Canadian national title to her Scottish ones.

But Team Silvernagle have definitely made their mark in Kamloops.

They scored a seven in one end of a recent game they won and I think that has only happened once before in the competition.

TOUCHDOWN SASKATCHEWAN!@TeamSilvernagle score SEVEN against Nunavut in the 8th end to pick up the 13-4 win. #STOH2023 pic.twitter.com/JfURJkK0Lf — TSN Curling (@TSNCurling) February 22, 2023

As far as win the whole thing is concerned, there’s nothing I’ve seen so far to change my mind that Team Einarson are the ones to beat.

Back in Europe, Team Hasselborg have booked their place at the World Championships.

They beat Isabella Wrana’s rink 4-3 in Sweden’s best of seven play-off.

Having Sara McManus back in their team is so important for them.

And what a star Sara is – it’s less than two months since she gave birth to her baby boy!