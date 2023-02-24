EVE MUIRHEAD: Mask pictures after one year gold medal anniversary are a reminder of unique Beijing Winter Olympics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Mask pictures after one year gold medal anniversary are a reminder of unique Beijing Winter Olympics

By Eve Muirhead
February 24 2023, 8.00am
Eve Muirhead wearing her mask for the opening ceremony. Image: Shutterstock.
Eve Muirhead wearing her mask for the opening ceremony. Image: Shutterstock.

The first big anniversary milestone of last year’s Olympics has been ticked off.

My phone was certainly pinging more than usual the other day when it was the ‘one year ago’ landmark of our Beijing final.

All of the details are still fresh in my mind so I wouldn’t say it’s been a case of having my memory jogged about little things that I’d forgotten.

Probably more than anything, it’s been a reminder of how much things can change in a year.

If you just look at our group of five who got gold medals put around our necks, three of us aren’t curling competitively, one is only playing mixed doubles and the other has got a new team.

Our team coach is no longer part of the British Curling set-up and the programme’s head coach will soon be moving to Canada.

If anything though, the anniversary shines a light on how much has changed around us.

The war in Ukraine started not long after we got our gold – I remember Russian athletes being sent home.

And, more relevant to us, Covid was still such a big thing.

Touch wood, there will never be another Winter Olympics – or sporting event for that matter – that has a backdrop like the one we had and the summer Games had the year before.

Competing on the ice was about the only time we didn’t have to wear a mask.

It was PCRs every day and the fear of what the result would be every time you took one was so real.

We all knew that it was out of your control to an extent whether you tested positive.

Things as basic as shopping being delivered to your door in the weeks before we flew out had you fearing the worst.

Looking back, I’m so proud of how we dealt with the mental side of things in the build-up to the Games and during it, knowing that we were treading on eggshells.

One small mistake – not even your own mistake – and the dream was over.

It’s strange seeing photos of us on the podium and me carrying the flag for the opening ceremony with a mask on.

When people look back on the 2022 Olympics, that’s going to be a fundamental part of the story.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like my friend and former team-mate, Kelly Schafer is going to add a Canadian national title to her Scottish ones.

But Team Silvernagle have definitely made their mark in Kamloops.

They scored a seven in one end of a recent game they won and I think that has only happened once before in the competition.

As far as win the whole thing is concerned, there’s nothing I’ve seen so far to change my mind that Team Einarson are the ones to beat.

Back in Europe, Team Hasselborg have booked their place at the World Championships.

They beat Isabella Wrana’s rink 4-3 in Sweden’s best of seven play-off.

Having Sara McManus back in their team is so important for them.

And what a star Sara is – it’s less than two months since she gave birth to her baby boy!

