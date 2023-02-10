EVE MUIRHEAD: Scotland can’t afford to get caught up in ‘backing up the win’ talk against Wales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Columnists

EVE MUIRHEAD: Scotland can’t afford to get caught up in ‘backing up the win’ talk against Wales

By Eve Muirhead
February 10 2023, 8.00am Updated: February 10 2023, 12.54pm
The Scotland camp is a happy one. Image: SNS.
The Scotland camp is a happy one. Image: SNS.

It was a real privilege to be at Twickenham to see Scotland beat England last Saturday.

It was one of those ‘I was there’ occasions.

I’ve definitely been spoiled in the last few months having watched St Johnstone beat Rangers as well.

The atmosphere last Saturday wasn’t as good as Murrayfield and the less said about the cost of a drink, the better!

But there was no mistaking that this was as complete a Scotland team performance in the Six Nations as there’s been in a long time.

Planning, character and skill levels were all top notch.

Scotland celebrate their third successive Calcutta Cup win.

I’d heard that the pre-tournament camp in Spain went very well and that will have been about the psychology of the different scenarios that could play out as much as the tactical and technical stuff.

No doubt, one of those scenarios will have been ‘how do we refocus if we win?’

The phrase that keeps getting talked about is ‘backing the win up’.

And that’s because it is what the Scotland rugby team have failed to do so often.

Warren Gatland likes his mind games so I’m sure he’ll be picking up on that theme over the next couple of days!

I was never in a position where I had to wait a week to back up a big win. It could be the same day, the next day or at worst, the one after that.

A gap of a week probably doesn’t help.

But Scotland shouldn’t be looking at this game as an extension of the last one.

Focus on what you’ve been doing so well, focus on the opponent and after what we saw at Twickenham, ‘backing up the win’ will be the natural consequence.

Amy Williams and Lizzy Yarnold have raised the profile of sliding sports with their Olympic medals.

But even though we got an upgraded Bobsleigh bronze in Sochi, it’s always felt like a mountain yet to be conquered.

Brad Hall and his team haven’t reached the top yet but ending an 84-year wait for a four-man world championship medal is the equivalent of climbing a long way up it.

It’s really exciting for GB sport in general, and particularly those of us who love our winter sports.

The first time I watched the bobsleigh was at our holding camp for the Vancouver Games.

It was incredible to get a close-up view.

A split second and they’re past you.

As much as you need to be physically fit – and explosive power means you see track sprinters make the switch of sports quite often – there’s a lot more to it technically than people think.

And it’s certainly not something I’ll ever be brave enough to give a try!

I’ll be watching as much of the Canadian national championships as I can when they start in a week.

It will be fascinating to see if some of the new teams can gel quickly – and it will always stick in my mind that we had our own golden run in 2021/22 when we were in the ‘honeymoon’ period as a new group.

But in the first year of a new Olympic cycle, if I had to pick a favourite it would be the reigning champions, Team Einarson.

There’s less uncertainty about them than the other top teams.

It makes them the team to beat this time around.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Rab's a fan of coloured lights, they make him happy.
RAB MCNEIL: Coloured lights are magic, but scent escapes me
Lord and Lady Robert Baden-powell Talking To The Brownies. Would they be pleased with Mary-Jane?
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: I was a Brownie, but I'd rather have been a Scout
Post Thumbnail
With a tip of the hat to My Chemical Romance I'm not OK with…
Dumfries will host the Scottish Curling Championships. Image: SNS.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Canadian national curling championships are as big as ever but Scottish event…
A department store is a place of comfort and quiet opulence.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm a fan of department stores
Only one person allowed to have a go at Mary-Jane's brother Rocket. And that is Mary-Jane.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: My brother Rocket is 50, and he's the best
Lesley is going for her driving test again. Fourth time lucky?
LESLEY HART: Passing my driving test? Maybe 4th time lucky
Post Thumbnail
Reduplication in English is rarely super-awesome
The challenge of Rangers and Celtic awaits St Johnstone and Dundee United. Images: SNS.
JIM SPENCE: Hope springs eternal as Dundee United and St Johnstone face Old Firm…
Darvel manager Mick Kennedy. Image: SNS.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Mick Kennedy pre-match Darvel team-talk was inspirational but the opposite of what…

Most Read

1
Celtic B captain Ewan Otoo
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline sign Celtic youngster Ewan Otoo on loan until the end of the…
2
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie's intervention on the Perth Harbour closure was welcomed by councillors. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea
2
3
Like the BBC series, a syndicate from GPG Montrose Ltd have won money from a EuroMillions draw. Image: DC Thomson
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
4
Jane McCarry - or Isa from Still Game
Actress behind Still Game’s Isa announces Tayside and Fife tour dates
5
Laura Stephen's wedding dress was burned when Blair's Laundry went up in flames
Devastated Forfar woman still waiting for compensation months after wedding dress was destroyed in…
6
Tim Booth and Andy Diagram of James. Image: PA
James and Razorlight set for Dundee Slessor Gardens gig
7
John and Thomas Justice are reopening the Star and Garder. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Iconic Dundee pub Star and Garter set to reopen as father and son take…
8
Embezzler Alison Carlin appeared in a promotional video for her company Gillies and Mackay. Image: YouTube.
Office boss embezzled £16k from Perthshire shed firm
9
Ark Housing Association has been fined at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after Shirley Breeze choked while being fed a marshmallow.
Housing Association fined after Fife woman died choking on marshmallow
10
Disgraced ex-Dundee surgeon Professor Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside doctor Eljamel still listed as landlord in Dundee

More from The Courier

Steve Latto of the Criterion Bar in St Andrews
Dundee and Fife publicans welcome pavement tables decision
Raith Rovers' Dylan Easton (centre) celebrates with Ryan Nolan (left) and Ross Millen after sealing their place in the final. Image: SNS.
SPFL Trust Trophy Final: Venue, TV details and kick-off time revealed for Raith Rovers…
Perth Harbour.
Perth could have its own waterfront development if harbour closes
Financial help has become available for Dundee households suffering from fuel poverty. Image: Shutterstock
How Dundee households can get help with fuel poverty
One of The Mantuary's free haircut vouchers in Dundee. Image: The Mantuary
Haircut100: Dundee barber hides vouchers for 100 free haircuts across city
The overnight roadworks will be in place for a fortnight. Image: Google
Two weeks of roadworks due on A90 near Forfar
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for menu, P&J, January 28 Picture shows; Butternut squash soup. U:ME. Supplied by U:ME Date; Unknown
Cooking on a Budget: Make these two filling family meals with inexpensive ingredients
Chinese New Year celebrations in Perth in January 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Funding concerns after unexpected firecrackers set off at Perth's Chinese New Year event
Neil Stewart's Route Map illustrates his journey through Scotland. Image: Neil Stewart.
What's On: Scottish Artist Neil Stewart's exhibition Narrative Arks marries printmaking and sound
Charlie Dore, right, is joined on her latest album and tour by long-time cohort Julian Littman.
GIG GUIDE: Charlie Dore brings her folk-pop to Scotland

Editor's Picks

Most Commented