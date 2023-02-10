Dundee United boss Liam Fox delivers injury update on key trio and weighs up ‘risk’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United head coach Liam Fox will weigh risk against reward before deciding whether to field Jamie McGrath against Kilmarnock.

McGrath limped off during the warm-up at Tynecastle last weekend after suffering a hamstring complaint.

Peter Pawlett replaced the Ireland international in the starting line-up against Hearts — before picking up the same injury after 51 minutes.

Ian Harkes has also been battling a hamstring issue and, although he has carried out some light running this week, he will not be ready for the weekend.

However, on-loan Wigan ace McGrath has done some light training this week and COULD feature against Killie — but only if Fox is confident it will not exacerbate the problem.

“Jamie McGrath has a wee chance of playing,” revealed Fox. “I have to weigh up whether it is worth taking the risk because we might end up losing him for longer.

“Pawlett is definitely out, while (Ian) Harkes was back out on the grass, which is another positive.

“Pete (Pawlett) feels a bit better and we are hoping it is not as bad as was first feared.

“He has a scan this week.”

Fox also intimated that handing a debut to Loick Ayina is one of the options he is considering after captain Ryan Edwards saw his red card against Hearts last weekend upheld.

Powerful, quick centre-half Ayina arrived on loan from Huddersfield Town on deadline day.

“We have a couple of wee things we can do and Loick does come into that,” said Fox. “He has trained very well with the group. He’s a big lad who has a lot of nice attributes.”

“I get it”

Meanwhile, Fox has emphasised the value of backing from the stands amid fan protests at United’s last two away matches.

An “Asghar Out” banner was unfurled at Rugby Park and Tynecastle, articulating the dissatisfaction towards sporting director Tony Asghar following an underwhelming transfer window and the club’s return to the foot of the table.

However, it was notable that a sold-out away section of 550 Arabs made a fine din as their favourites roared from the blocks in Gorgie — and Fox knows it is up to the players to once again give those punters something to shout about.

“I actually understand the frustration and anger among the supporters,” continued Fox. “I understand a wee bit of their nervousness too. I get it.

“What I can say is: their support and backing massively helps the players. I understand that we need to produce the results, score goals and win games to get that.

“The supporters can help drag us over the line when we need it but, by the same token, we need to give them something to get behind. People working hard, defending their box and putting the ball into the net — that’s what supporters want to see.

“It works both ways, but we know there is a responsibility on us to produce for them.”