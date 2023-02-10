Dundee United boss Liam Fox delivers injury update on key trio and weighs up ‘risk’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United boss Liam Fox delivers injury update on key trio and weighs up ‘risk’

By Alan Temple
February 10 2023, 8.00am Updated: February 10 2023, 1.36pm
United's injured trio. Image: SNS / DCT
United's injured trio. Image: SNS / DCT

Dundee United head coach Liam Fox will weigh risk against reward before deciding whether to field Jamie McGrath against Kilmarnock.

McGrath limped off during the warm-up at Tynecastle last weekend after suffering a hamstring complaint.

Peter Pawlett replaced the Ireland international in the starting line-up against Hearts — before picking up the same injury after 51 minutes.

Ian Harkes has also been battling a hamstring issue and, although he has carried out some light running this week, he will not be ready for the weekend.

However, on-loan Wigan ace McGrath has done some light training this week and COULD feature against Killie — but only if Fox is confident it will not exacerbate the problem.

Decision to make: Fox. Image: SNS

“Jamie McGrath has a wee chance of playing,” revealed Fox. “I have to weigh up whether it is worth taking the risk because we might end up losing him for longer.

“Pawlett is definitely out, while (Ian) Harkes was back out on the grass, which is another positive.

“Pete (Pawlett) feels a bit better and we are hoping it is not as bad as was first feared.

“He has a scan this week.”

Fox also intimated that handing a debut to Loick Ayina is one of the options he is considering after captain Ryan Edwards saw his red card against Hearts last weekend upheld.

Powerful, quick centre-half Ayina arrived on loan from Huddersfield Town on deadline day.

“We have a couple of wee things we can do and Loick does come into that,” said Fox. “He has trained very well with the group. He’s a big lad who has a lot of nice attributes.”

“I get it”

Meanwhile, Fox has emphasised the value of backing from the stands amid fan protests at United’s last two away matches.

An “Asghar Out” banner was unfurled at Rugby Park and Tynecastle, articulating the dissatisfaction towards sporting director Tony Asghar following an underwhelming transfer window and the club’s return to the foot of the table.

United fans backed their team brilliantly in Gorgie. Image: SNS

However, it was notable that a sold-out away section of 550 Arabs made a fine din as their favourites roared from the blocks in Gorgie — and Fox knows it is up to the players to once again give those punters something to shout about.

“I actually understand the frustration and anger among the supporters,” continued Fox. “I understand a wee bit of their nervousness too. I get it.

“What I can say is: their support and backing massively helps the players. I understand that we need to produce the results, score goals and win games to get that.

“The supporters can help drag us over the line when we need it but, by the same token, we need to give them something to get behind. People working hard, defending their box and putting the ball into the net — that’s what supporters want to see.

“It works both ways, but we know there is a responsibility on us to produce for them.”

