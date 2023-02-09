Danny deja vu: Can Dundee United shackle their Kilmarnock tormentor?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Danny deja vu: Can Dundee United shackle their Kilmarnock tormentor?

By Alan Temple
February 9 2023, 12.37pm Updated: February 9 2023, 12.47pm
Ex-Raith Rovers ace Armstrong. Image: SNS
Ex-Raith Rovers ace Armstrong. Image: SNS

It is déjà vu all over again as Dundee United prepare to host Kilmarnock.

Saturday’s Scottish Cup showdown against Killie will be the FIFTH time the sides have met this season — and we are still at the start of February.

As such, there will be a swathe of learnings, data and mistakes to draw upon as Liam Fox seeks to guide the Tangerines into the last eight.

One of those must be: the importance of shackling Danny Armstrong.

Here, Courier Sport analyses the man who has proved he can be the difference-maker in games against United.

Standout

Armstrong entered the fray a second-half substitute at Rugby Park on the opening day of the Premiership season, playing a part in Killie rescuing a valuable point.

However, by the time the sides next met in October’s Viaplay Cup quarter-final, he was established as a mainstay.

Armstrong nodded home the winner as the Ayrshire outfit reached Hampden with a 2-1 victory, showing uncharacteristic aerial nous by ghosting into the box and glancing a header beyond Carljohan Eriksson.

A new contract followed for the ex-Raith Rovers winger, underlining his impact this term, and he was comfortably the visitors’ most progressive player in their 4-0 defeat at Tannadice.

In that comprehensive reverse in Tayside, Armstrong registered four shots and three key passes — more than anyone on the pitch for each metric, despite emerging on the losing side.

Indeed, that game was far closer than the four-goal margin would indicate.

United registered an xG of 1.27, compared to 1.01 from Killie. The Tangerines racked up seven shots to the visitors’ 16 — albeit none of those efforts from McInnes’ men tested Mark Birighitti.

Killie also enjoyed 58% of possession, albeit that often has little bearing on the result.

In short, that encounter was not the hammering that, on first glance, it appears, and should not have Arabs expecting a cake-walk on Saturday.

Match-winner

The coup de grâce of Armstrong’s outings against the Tangerines came last week, when he utterly tormented United.

Although Killie only won 1-0, they registered an xG of 2.92 and deserved a far more comprehensive victory.

Kilmarnock’s dominance last Wednesday is underlined by the xG over the course of the match. Image: StatsBomb

Armstrong alone scored the winning goal in spectacular fashion and contributed SEVEN key passes, amounting to an xG of 0.87.

The two most common passing combinations both involved him, with Lewis Mayo and Liam Polworth both finding him on seven occasions.

Everything revolved around Armstrong and no black jerseys got close enough to stop him.

Vital task

Armstrong has become adapt at taking advantage of any gaps in United set-up, drifting into the half-spaces between the Tangerines’ left-sided centre-back and left wing-back.

He often floats even further inside, as evidenced by his goal last midweek.

The most direct comparison in the United side would be Glenn Middleton, enjoying a fine campaign, and Armstrong is ahead of the ex-Rangers man in a number of metrics this term including shots, winning back possession and touches in the opposition box (below).

How Armstrong, in red, compares to Middleton, blue. Image: StatsBomb

Shackling him will require a mix of organisation and communication on the pitch because, such is the freedom he is afforded, Armstrong’s movements cannot be entirely predicted by Fox in advance.

He also possesses something of a talismanic quality.

Armstrong has scored nine goals this season. Killie have won ALL of those matches — including two against United.

If United are to take their place in the last eight of the Scottish Cup, it is imperative Fox and his players find a solution to ensure he doesn’t add to that tally.

