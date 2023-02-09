Actress behind Still Game’s Isa announces Tayside and Fife tour dates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment What's On

Actress behind Still Game’s Isa announces Tayside and Fife tour dates

By Alasdair Clark
February 9 2023, 12.43pm
Jane McCarry - or Isa from Still Game
Fans of Still Game will have the chance to meet the real Isa. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Fans of Still Game across Tayside and Fife will be able to meet Isa during actress Jane McCarry’s upcoming tour.

A former drama teacher from Glasgow, the actress is best known her role as the gossiping Isa from Craiglang.

And Jane is expected to delight those who come to see her with stories from behind the scenes of the hit BBC comedy.

Naz Hussain, from promoter Breakneck Comedy, promised plenty of laughs and said everyone who attended the shows so far loved Jane.

Jane will share stories from behind the scenes. Image: BBC Scotland

He said: “There will be a lot of laughs. Jane is incredibly funny and people love her.

“She will have some stories from behind the scenes of Still Game and she’ll pop in and out of character too.”

As well as Still Game, Jane McCarry also starred in Rab C Nesbitt, playing Andra’s wife in the series eight episode “Bug” and a nurse in the series 4 episode “Buckfast”.

Jane McCarry tour dates

Four local dates have been announced:

  • Forfar: March 24; Forfar Reid Hall (6pm)
  • Carnoustie: March 24; Beach Hall (9pm)
  • Glenrothes: April 28; Markinch Town Hall (9pm)
  • Blairgowrie: April 29; Blairgowrie Town Hall (9pm)

Tickets can be purchased online.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from What's On

Courier News - Pwerth - Anita Diori - Crannog Centre Apprentices - CR0022984 - Dunkeld - Picture Shows: The Scottish Crannog Centre in Kenmore, Dunkeld - Tuesday 11th August 2020 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Scottish Crannog Centre reopening with special love-themed tours for Valentine's week
Julie Wijkström, owner of The Adamson and Alice Christison of Marketing After Dark toast the start of Cocktail Week in St Andrews.
St Andrews Cocktail Week: Everything you need to know ahead of first ever drinks…
Heidi Talbot. Image: Heidi Talbot
'It's so different to perform a song in a live setting': Irish folk singer…
Brendan Charleson and Dyfan Dwyfor in The Man In The Submarine rehearsals.
New play for Perth and Byre looks at dementia, love and loss
Turning Japanese hit-makers The Vapors are at Beat Generator next Friday.
GIG GUIDE: The Vapors of Turning Japanese to hit Dundee
Video still of Kulag Natural History, Lodz, 2013 from Labour in a Single Shot by Antje Ehmann and Harun Farocki,
World of work in focus at Cooper Gallery's Consider Labour
To go with story by Nora McElhone. Winter Words for What's On 110222 Picture shows; Winter Words Festival 2022. unknown. Supplied by Pitlochry Festival Theatre Date; Unknown
Winter Words book festival returning to Pitlochry Festival Theatre with star-studded line-up
Emma Varley, St Andrews Botanic Garden artist in residence. Image: Fife Contemporary
New St Andrews Botanic Garden artist-in-residence explores AI-generated botanical images
Brian Cox signing copies of his autobiography at DC Thomson HQ in Dundee on January 20. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Brian Cox success to be followed by many more exclusive Courier subscriber events…
Ailis Sutherland from Kirriemuir is amongst finalists of the BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician 2023. Image: BBC Radio Scotland
Angus piper Ailis Sutherland amongst finalists for BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician 2023

Most Read

1
John and Thomas Justice are reopening the Star and Garder. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Iconic Dundee pub Star and Garter set to reopen as father and son take…
2
Like the BBC series, a syndicate from GPG Montrose Ltd have won money from a EuroMillions draw. Image: DC Thomson
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
3
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie's intervention on the Perth Harbour closure was welcomed by councillors. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea
2
4
Robin Palmer has set up his own funeral directors business in Brechin. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin funeral director Robin Palmer starts his own business
5
The funeral cortege of Randal Lumb passes Tannadice.
Tannadice farewell for Dundee United fan Randal Lumb who died aged 58
6
William Hendry leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Ferry cannabis grower told police ‘things got out of hand’ after massive cultivation found
7
The alleged attempted murders are said to have happened on Americanmuir Road in Dundee.
Dundee pair accused of trying to murder police by driving at them in BMW
8
Dana Cooper arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth teacher banned for hit-and-run smashes
9
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Xplore bus attacks Picture shows; Xplore bus attacks . Fintry . Supplied by Avril Ross Date; Unknown
Xplore bosses call for police action after spate of bus attacks

More from The Courier

St Johnstone's head of football operations, Gus MacPherson.
Gus MacPherson: St Johnstone are restoring their stability and Callum Davidson is perfect fit…
Daisy Downie, Dundee fungi fan alongside a 'clicker' from HBO's The Last of Us. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson and HBO/WarnerMedia.
Dundee group reveal weird science behind TV zombie smash 'The Last of Us'
St John's Academy pupils Noah Law and Diesel Ferguson have been given Courier Gold Stars for their hands-on recycling project. Image: Phil Hannah/DC Thomson.
Friends who recycle waste plastic into products at St John's Academy awarded Gold Stars
Alison Bryden and Alasdair Wylie of Birnam to Ballinluig A9 Community Group. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Dualling the A9: Perthshire residents fear road will never be finished
Embezzler Alison Carlin appeared in a promotional video for her company Gillies and Mackay. Image: YouTube.
Office boss embezzled £16k from Perthshire shed firm
Court artist sketch of Jack Addis (right) and Jeremy Laxton, appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London. Image: Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire
Perthshire former police officer on child abuse sharing charge
Disgraced ex-Dundee surgeon Professor Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside doctor Eljamel still listed as landlord in Dundee
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tony Kyriacou/Shutterstock (1109621b) Wartime confectionery 'Ministry of Food' exhibition, Imperial War Museum, London, Britain - 10 Feb 2010 To coincide with the 70th anniversary of rationing in wartime Britain the Imperial War Museum in London has launched it latest exhibition' Ministry of Food'. The exhibition chronicles how British public adapted to a world of food shortages during 14 years of rationing during the 40's and 50's.
Here's what happened when sweet rationing came to a sticky end in Dundee
Doubledykes level crossing
Fife politicians urged to back level crossing closure protest as public meeting announced
Laura Stephen's wedding dress was burned when Blair's Laundry went up in flames. Image: Laura Stephen/Kerry Ramsay.
Devastated Forfar woman still waiting for compensation months after wedding dress was destroyed in…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented