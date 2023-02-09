Actress behind Still Game’s Isa announces Tayside and Fife tour dates

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fans of Still Game across Tayside and Fife will be able to meet Isa during actress Jane McCarry’s upcoming tour.

A former drama teacher from Glasgow, the actress is best known her role as the gossiping Isa from Craiglang.

And Jane is expected to delight those who come to see her with stories from behind the scenes of the hit BBC comedy.

Naz Hussain, from promoter Breakneck Comedy, promised plenty of laughs and said everyone who attended the shows so far loved Jane.

He said: “There will be a lot of laughs. Jane is incredibly funny and people love her.

“She will have some stories from behind the scenes of Still Game and she’ll pop in and out of character too.”

As well as Still Game, Jane McCarry also starred in Rab C Nesbitt, playing Andra’s wife in the series eight episode “Bug” and a nurse in the series 4 episode “Buckfast”.

Jane McCarry tour dates

Four local dates have been announced:

Forfar : March 24; Forfar Reid Hall (6pm)

: March 24; Forfar Reid Hall (6pm) Carnoustie : March 24; Beach Hall (9pm)

: March 24; Beach Hall (9pm) Glenrothes : April 28; Markinch Town Hall (9pm)

: April 28; Markinch Town Hall (9pm) Blairgowrie: April 29; Blairgowrie Town Hall (9pm)

Tickets can be purchased online.