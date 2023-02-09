Seb Ross told Forfar team-mate ‘look where the goalie is’ before unleashing free-kick wondergoal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Seb Ross told Forfar team-mate ‘look where the goalie is’ before unleashing free-kick wondergoal

By Ewan Smith
February 9 2023, 1.24pm
Seb Ross netted a fine free-kick for Forfar. Image: Forfar Athletic
Seb Ross netted a fine free-kick for Forfar. Image: Forfar Athletic

Seb Ross scored one of the goals of the season to help Forfar claim their sixth win in seven League Two games.

The former Aberdeen youngster netted a stunning 30-yard free-kick in the 2-1 victory over Stranraer on Saturday.

That effort also saw him earn a place in the SPFL Team of the Week.

But while he used to be a set-piece specialist in his teenage years, Ross says Forfar boss Ray McKinnon has given him the confidence to express himself.

“If you’d asked me to hit that free-kick 18 months ago I’d have laughed,” said Ross.

“I didn’t have the confidence back then.

“I wasn’t getting regular games and didn’t have the same belief.

“When I was younger I took a lot of free-kicks. I scored a fair few at under-14s and under-15s level.

“I’ve always been capable but you need people to believe in you. You also need to believe in yourself.

“The funny thing is I was going to pass the ball initially.

“I had Mark Docherty alongside me saying: ‘I’m going to run down the line so slip me in.’

“But I told him: ‘Look where the goalie is.’

“Mark ran over to the wall and was screaming at me to smash it in the top corner. So I did.

“It could have been different if I’d passed to him but I’m sure we’d still have scored.

“I have every faith in Mark that he’d have danced round four defenders and planted the ball into the bottom corner!”

Seb Ross: I’m playing with a smile again

Seb Ross left Falkirk to join Forfar. Image: SNS

Ross was starved of game time at Falkirk.

He was given a total of just 59 minutes across six fleeting sub appearances before making the January switch to Forfar.

And he added: “I’m playing with a smile again.

“That comes from having a manager who trusts me and allows me to go and express myself.

“There was a buzz when I first arrived at Forfar and it’s getting better with every passing week.

Seb Ross has praised Forfar boss Ray McKinnon. Image: DCT Media

“Winning helps but there’s such a great team spirit here that it’s helping us on the park.

“We’re up to fourth but aren’t taking anything for granted. League Two is one of the most competitive competitions around right now.

“Every team is capable of cutting each other up so we’ll keep trying to win every week and see where it takes us.”

Tags

Conversation

