Ex-Aberdeen kid Seb Ross says Forfar boss Ray McKinnon has restored his football ‘feelgood factor’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Seb Ross and his brother Ethan both grew up sharing the same dream of making the grade at Aberdeen.

The dynamic duo came through the ranks together at Pittodrie with just a year separating the siblings.

Both have now moved onto pastures new to reignite their career.

Ethan is now at Raith Rovers, while Seb has just joined Angus club Forfar after spells at Stenhousemuir, Cove Rangers and Falkirk.

Seb would have loved to have played for Dons with Ethan making 12 appearances before his loan and eventual permanent switch to Rovers.

But the mature midfielder, 22, has no regrets at the way his career is turning out.

“A lot of players think it’s the end of the world when you leave a big top-flight club,” said Seb.

“I’m lucky though because I didn’t see it that way.

“I’ve got good people around me and they helped me realise that leaving Aberdeen wasn’t a disaster.

“I was there at the same time as Ethan and we’ve spent a lot of time together in football.

“We even shared a flat for a year when he was at Raith and I was at Forfar and he helped me look ahead.

“Sometimes you have to look at moves as a sign of progress.

“I wanted to play regular competitive football and I got that by leaving Aberdeen.

“It’s the same with this move to Forfar. I don’t view it as a step down.

“I view it as an opportunity. I’ve not had a chance to make an impact recently with time off the bench and it’s right for me to move on.

“I’m playing for a manager who believes in playing football the right way. He’s instilled a feelgood factor.

“I spoke to Ray McKinnon a few times before I signed. He was very clear that he wants to play an attractive band of football.

“Sometimes managers say that then the reality is different.

“But I can already see that it’s a style he wants to implement and it will suit my game.”

Seb Ross impressed by Forfar ‘penalty king’ keeper Marc McCallum

👏🏼👏🏼Marc McCallum 👏🏼👏🏼 Fantastic to see Loons Goalkeeper @MarcMcCallum25 making the @spfl team of the week. Marc has been in great form of late and had another terrific game Saturday including a penalty save away to Annan. pic.twitter.com/0mQJTAaEc1 — Forfar Athletic (@ForfarAthletic) January 10, 2023

Ross made an impressive debut in the 2-0 away win to Annan.

And a few of his new team-mates stood out – including spot-kick king keeper Marc McCallum.

McCallum has now saved penalties in his last two outings and he impressed with a string of top drawer saves.

He’ll have his work cut out against League Two leaders Dumbarton on Saturday.

But Ross added: “Marc was outstanding in goal.

“We don’t want him to face penalties every week but that two successive games that he’s saved from the spot.

“He also made a lot of impressive point-blank saves to help us win at Annan.”