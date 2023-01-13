Any takers for Taz? Tayside SSPCA’s python plea to find perfect home for seven-year-old snake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Any takers for Taz? Tayside SSPCA’s python plea to find perfect home for seven-year-old snake

By Graham Brown
January 13 2023, 12.00pm
Royal Python Taz has been at the Petterden rescue centre in Angus for 75 days. Image: SPPCA
Royal Python Taz has been at the Petterden rescue centre in Angus for 75 days. Image: SPPCA

Animal charity chiefs hope someone can provide a vivarium fit for a king to give a python a perfect start to 2023.

The Scottish SPCA hopes an experienced owner will take on the Royal Python named Taz.

The seven-year-old snake has been at the charity’s Angus, Fife and Tayside Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre for more than two months.

And the reptile has made quite an impression on staff at the Petterden centre, north of Dundee.

Royal Python looking for new Angus home
Royal Pythons can live for 20 years. Image: SSPCA

‘Beautiful lad’

Assistant centre manager Dale Christie said: “Taz is a beautiful lad but he still has some nervous tendencies whilst inside of his vivarium.

“However, when he is out and being handled he settles quickly.

“Taz will need a large vivarium at least four feet in length with plenty of enrichment and places for him to hide.”

But the charity says the stunning snake is not for a first-timer.

“Taz will require an experienced owner who has done research into owning this type of snake and understands their needs,” adds Dale.

Taz has settled in at the Petterden centre between Dundee and Forfar. Image: SSPCA

“A confident owner who will be able to continue his handling and build his confidence would be ideal.”

Royal Pythons can grow to almost five feet and live for 20 years.

Also known as Ball Pythons due to their defence mechanism of rolling into a ball, they are native to sub-Saharan Africa.

Anyone who thinks they might be able to offer Taz a permanent home should contact the charity through its website.

 

