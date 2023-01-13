Any takers for Taz? Tayside SSPCA’s python plea to find perfect home for seven-year-old snake

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Animal charity chiefs hope someone can provide a vivarium fit for a king to give a python a perfect start to 2023.

The Scottish SPCA hopes an experienced owner will take on the Royal Python named Taz.

The seven-year-old snake has been at the charity’s Angus, Fife and Tayside Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre for more than two months.

And the reptile has made quite an impression on staff at the Petterden centre, north of Dundee.

‘Beautiful lad’

Assistant centre manager Dale Christie said: “Taz is a beautiful lad but he still has some nervous tendencies whilst inside of his vivarium.

“However, when he is out and being handled he settles quickly.

“Taz will need a large vivarium at least four feet in length with plenty of enrichment and places for him to hide.”

But the charity says the stunning snake is not for a first-timer.

“Taz will require an experienced owner who has done research into owning this type of snake and understands their needs,” adds Dale.

“A confident owner who will be able to continue his handling and build his confidence would be ideal.”

Royal Pythons can grow to almost five feet and live for 20 years.

Also known as Ball Pythons due to their defence mechanism of rolling into a ball, they are native to sub-Saharan Africa.

Anyone who thinks they might be able to offer Taz a permanent home should contact the charity through its website.