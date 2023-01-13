REBECCA BAIRD: I’m tired of living in fear of toothache – Dundee dental crisis must be dealt with

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

REBECCA BAIRD: I’m tired of living in fear of toothache – Dundee dental crisis must be dealt with

By Rebecca Baird
January 13 2023, 12.24pm
Two Playmobil figures, one of them a man handing over toy money to the other, a dentist.
Dental care in Dundee shouldn't be the preserve of those who can afford to pay for it. Image: Shutterstock.

I spat blood into the sink today.

Too much information? Probably. But times of crisis call for grim truths.

And crisis is what Dundee’s dental sector is in.

This week, the report of 12-year-old Aiden McKimmie waiting almost a year for orthodontic treatment deemed necessary by his dentist hit headlines.

It’s the latest in a series of shocking stories around Dundee’s dental services (or lack thereof) and the real-life impacts for residents.

Let’s not forget the terrifying ordeal of city student Nick Whelan, 20, who ended up in hospital close to death last year after an abscess in his mouth went untreated for more than six months because he couldn’t get a dentist appointment.

Yet NHS Tayside confirmed again this week that almost three years after Covid lockdowns created a backlog of appointments, still no practices in Dundee are taking on new NHS patients.

The writer Rebecca Baird next to a quote: "Dentistry is healthcare, plain and simple. And we cannot claim to have a universal healthcare system without this vital service."

That’s three cohorts of students that have moved to the city to begin a significant chunk of their life – often with no vehicle of their own and reliant on local services – who cannot access this vital part of healthcare until, like in Nick’s case, it becomes the hospital’s problem.

It’s three years of babies being born with all the teeth they’ll ever need already in their tiny mouths, ready to grow and wobble and fall out, to be replaced by the second set which their grandparents will no doubt remind them “need to last a lifetime”.

For me, personally, it’s been three years of crossing my fingers that my good habits and good luck would run down the clock on the NHS backlog.

Because toothache can turn three years into three hundred, and it does not discriminate.

And this morning, while brushing my teeth, I spat blood into the sink.

High-street healthcare is dangerous set-up

In a functioning country, I would call up my dentist and make an appointment for a check up. But I can’t. I don’t have a dentist – and I can’t get one.

Unless, of course, I pay.

I know I’m not alone.

And though there are the logistical problems of waiting lists and qualified practitioners and local authorities and budgets yet to be solved – no doubt by people who are currently being paid an awful lot of money to not solve them – it strikes me that the underlying problem here is this: is it healthcare or not?

Dentistry lies in that weird undefined space between service and product.

Dundee student Nicholas Whelan developed sepsis after being unable to get a dental appointment.

I spent my early twenties as an optical assistant in an opticians, and it had the same air of high-street healthcare, where even though the service was deemed an NHS one, people still (in general) had to pay towards the treatments that were prescribed to them.

It was no wonder, I thought then, that people would avoid their regular eye tests; they didn’t want to spend money when they weren’t having any problems. It’s the same with the dentist.

But inevitably, like so many issues that these unpredictable sacks of sentient meat we live in cause, by the time the problem was noticeable, it was really, really bad.

Eyesight, much like enamel on a tooth, cannot be put back once it’s degraded; it can only be preserved.

Which means that prevention is always, always better than cure.

But for some reason, these services have persistently (in my lifetime) skirted privatisation, with complicated rules about how much the NHS can pay to fix… a body part, like any other.

You can’t budget for biology

The powers that be recognise these services to be health related in so far as we need our eyes to see, and our teeth to eat – but the quality of those experiences appears to matter very little.

And there’s a deep gap in understanding being created by this delineation of body parts to part-time private practice clinics.

It encourages members of the public to think of them as one-stop shops for spare parts or enhancements, not necessary medical services.

It makes us behave as if we can budget for biology, which can’t be done – America proves that every day.

Aiden McKimmie may have to wait nine months or more for treatment. Image: Scott McKimmie.

I’ll never forget fetching the phone for my white-faced boss so he could ring Ninewells to arrange an emergency referral for a gentleman who’d come in for a routine eye test.

The patient came in a few weeks later to say he had a massive unruptured aneurysm sitting behind his eye. If it had made its way to his brain, he risked instant death.

Just as opticians don’t only look after your sight – they check your reactions, the health of your eye muscles, and for any signs of cancers or growths on the optic nerve or near the brain – dentists aren’t just checking your teeth.

They check for oral cancers, bacterial infections, jaw issues or even long-term health conditions.

A dentist can be the first to detect diabetes or HIV, just from a routine check-up.

Dentistry is healthcare, plain and simple. And we cannot claim to have a universal healthcare system without this vital service.

Yet the people of Dundee are expected to simply do without – or pay money we don’t have for private dental care.

So now there’s blood in the sink. And for now, I keep my fingers crossed there won’t be more tomorrow.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Opinion

Reece Donnelly and Lynne Hoggan.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Scotland's new Apprentice star was worth the 4.15am start
media in mask and surgical gloves holding up her hands in a display of frustration.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: My message to NHS staff - no one will blame you if…
Elon Musk giving a double thumbs-up sign
MARTIN DOMINIK: Is Elon Musk right about 'planet B' or can space exploration help…
piles of copies of Prince Harry's memoir Spare.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Prince Harry Taliban comments were stupid and dangerous
Seuna Walker sitting on steps on holiday with her two young daughters.
GORDON WALKER: My wife got one thing wrong - it's been five years and…
site of the new mental health crisis centre.
COURIER OPINION: Dundee mental health crisis centre can be a beacon of hope
Parking sign with an elecronic sign under it, which reads 'Full'
STEVE FINAN: Ninewells parking chaos isn't going away - so why is no one…
Health secretary Humza Yousaf in the Scottigh Parliament.
KEVIN PRINGLE: NHS future deserves deeper discussion, not political point-scoring
Martel Maxwell with other celebrities on the set of the TV quiz show House of Games.
MARTEL MAXWELL: My quiz show memories? They're a bit like childbirth
still from the Walt Disney film peter Pan, showing Peter battling Captain Hook.
JIM SPENCE: Peter Pan trigger warning risks real harm to students

Most Read

1
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
2
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
3
Some Broughty Ferry residents like Mary Wiseman would like to see Brook Street pedestrianised. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson
Does Broughty Ferry road closure chaos show why Brook Street should be pedestrianised?
4
Alan Scott arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court for his latest sentencing
Serial Dundee offender told he could drive again despite SIX lifetime bans
5
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
6
Martin Compston told the story on his podcast (Eoin Carey/PA)
Martin Compston reveals why The View frontman Kyle Falconer missed his wedding
7
St John's Shopping Centre in Perth.
Description released of three women suspected of stealing thousands from woman, 83, in Perth
8
Sonny Mone was killed in Craiginches Prison in Aberdeen in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.
Sonny and Robert Mone were Dundee murderers who left ‘trail of slaughter in their…
9
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
10
Balhousie Care Home, Pitlochry
Worried daughter slams Pitlochry care home as improvement deadline looms

More from The Courier

The Diageo Leven bottling facility.
Workers at Fife Diageo plant to strike over pay dispute
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
'Depraved' Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for 'dream'…
John Mahon. Image: SNS.
John Mahon is released by St Johnstone, with return to Ireland expected to follow
Tayside Symphony Orchestra during a previous performance at the Reid Hall. Image: Angus Alive
Stage set for Tayside Symphony Orchestra return to Forfar's Reid Hall after three-year Covid…
Female student talking a photograph of the notice board in high school. Girl taking a picture of exam timetable with her mobile phone in school.; Shutterstock ID 1716664462; purchase_order: ; job:
Exams timetable 2023: Find dates for each National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher subject
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Diane McLeay, 77, Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire pensioner's health fears over Covid vaccine allergy
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
Veteran songsmith Dougie MacLean is playing Crieff's Strathearn Arts venue tomorrow.
National musical treasure Dougie MacLean set for Crieff show

Editor's Picks