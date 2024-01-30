Angus rapist jailed for attacking children and women for 20 years

A vile rapist who targeted women and children for 20 years in Angus has been locked up.

Alistair Fergusson was previously found guilty of a string of charges dating back to 2000.

Jurors heard how one of Fergusson’s victims was just five when he began sexually abusing her.

The girl and another child were subjected to attacks over several years.

Two women were also abused at Fergusson’s hands.

Fergusson, 63, was previously found guilty of rape and sexual abuse charges at the High Court in Aberdeen.

Rapes and assaults

The offences took place at various locations in Angus between April 2000 and August 2020.

The court heard how one woman was indecently and sexually assaulted by Fergusson while she slept on occasions spanning 11 years.

Fergusson also attempted to rape her.

Fergusson, of Wards Road, Brechin, used lewd, indecent and libidinous practices towards a child, from when she was aged just five, on occasions over six years.

Fergusson abused the girl by taking photographs of her, showing her indecent images and offering her money in exchange for sex acts.

The same female, then a teenager, was raped by Fergusson on one occasion and sexually assaulted on another.

Another child was sexually touched by Fergusson on various occasions and once abused as she slept.

Another adult female was sexually assaulted while sleeping and raped on various occasions, up to 2020.

Maintains innocence

Fergusson appeared for sentencing at the High Court in Dundee via video link.

Defence solicitor Brian Bell said: “Mr Fergusson continues to deny his offending behaviour.

“He has been assessed as a high risk of reoffending.

“He has accepted that a custodial sentence is inevitable in this case.”

Judge Lord Summers sentenced Fergusson to a total of 14 years in prison, along with an extended sentence of four years.

