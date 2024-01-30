Angus rapist jailed for attacking children and women for 20 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus rapist jailed for attacking children and women for 20 years

Alistair Fergusson was given an 18-year sentence at the High Court in Dundee.

By Ciaran Shanks
Fergusson was jailed at the High Court in Dundee.
Fergusson was jailed at the High Court in Dundee.

A vile rapist who targeted women and children for 20 years in Angus has been locked up.

Alistair Fergusson was previously found guilty of a string of charges dating back to 2000.

Jurors heard how one of Fergusson’s victims was just five when he began sexually abusing her.

The girl and another child were subjected to attacks over several years.

Two women were also abused at Fergusson’s hands.

Fergusson, 63, was previously found guilty of rape and sexual abuse charges at the High Court in Aberdeen.

Rapes and assaults

The offences took place at various locations in Angus between April 2000 and August 2020.

The court heard how one woman was indecently and sexually assaulted by Fergusson while she slept on occasions spanning 11 years.

Fergusson also attempted to rape her.

Fergusson, of Wards Road, Brechin, used lewd, indecent and libidinous practices towards a child, from when she was aged just five, on occasions over six years.

Fergusson abused the girl by taking photographs of her, showing her indecent images and offering her money in exchange for sex acts.

The same female, then a teenager, was raped by Fergusson on one occasion and sexually assaulted on another.

Another child was sexually touched by Fergusson on various occasions and once abused as she slept.

Another adult female was sexually assaulted while sleeping and raped on various occasions, up to 2020.

Maintains innocence

Fergusson appeared for sentencing at the High Court in Dundee via video link.

Defence solicitor Brian Bell said: “Mr Fergusson continues to deny his offending behaviour.

“He has been assessed as a high risk of reoffending.

“He has accepted that a custodial sentence is inevitable in this case.”

Judge Lord Summers sentenced Fergusson to a total of 14 years in prison, along with an extended sentence of four years.

