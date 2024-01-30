Locals urged to report sightings of man, 50, missing in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Locals urged to report sightings of man, 50, missing in Dundee

Police want the public's help to help trace the missing man.

By Neil Henderson
Missing Dundee man, Craig Brett, 50.
Missing Dundee man, Craig Brett, 50. Image: Police Scotland

Police are appealing for the public to help trace a Dundee man, Craig Brett, reported missing since Monday.

The 50-year-old was last seen in the James Arnott Drive area of the city at around 8.50pm on Monday.

He is described as around 6ft, of medium build, with short red/auburn hair.

In addition, he was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms, a black bomber jacket and black Nike trainers.

Inspector Lucy Cameron said: “We are asking members of the public, particularly in the Dundee city centre area, to please keep a look out for Craig and report any potential sightings to police.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 4059 of January 29.

More from Dundee

General view of St Margaret's Home in Dundee
Dozens of residents and staff affected as Dundee care home faces closure
Fergusson was jailed at the High Court in Dundee.
Angus rapist jailed for attacking children and women for 20 years
Sheli McCoy appears as Sabre in the Gladiators reboot
Dundee Gladiators star Sheli McCoy shares throwback picture before transforming her life through fitness
Person battles the wind and rain during Storm Babet at City Square, Dundee on 19th October 2023.
'Very strong' winds to hit Tayside, Fife and Stirling as gusts of over 50mph…
Broughty Ferry Road during the crash aftermath. Image: Supplied
Two left unconscious after Dundee nurse caused head-on crash
The 204 bus route will no longer be subsidised. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DCThomson.
'Lifeline' Dundee bus routes set to be axed within weeks
Reform Street. Google Street View
Retired police officer helps detain man during alleged theft in Dundee city centre
Burnside Court, Lochee
40-year-old man dies at Dundee multi
Still Game cast to reunite for football fundraiser
Still Game fans invited to compete against show's stars in Dundee quiz
Lorraine Kelly wants to see a Masked Singer display at the V&A Museum
Lorraine Kelly hopes Masked Singer costume can be displayed at V&A Dundee