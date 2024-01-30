Dundee Locals urged to report sightings of man, 50, missing in Dundee Police want the public's help to help trace the missing man. By Neil Henderson January 30 2024, 2:09pm January 30 2024, 2:09pm Share Locals urged to report sightings of man, 50, missing in Dundee Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4881640/craig-brett-missing-dundee/ Copy Link Missing Dundee man, Craig Brett, 50. Image: Police Scotland Police are appealing for the public to help trace a Dundee man, Craig Brett, reported missing since Monday. The 50-year-old was last seen in the James Arnott Drive area of the city at around 8.50pm on Monday. He is described as around 6ft, of medium build, with short red/auburn hair. In addition, he was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms, a black bomber jacket and black Nike trainers. Inspector Lucy Cameron said: “We are asking members of the public, particularly in the Dundee city centre area, to please keep a look out for Craig and report any potential sightings to police.” Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 4059 of January 29.