Locals urged to report sightings of man, 50, missing in Dundee

Police are appealing for the public to help trace a Dundee man, Craig Brett, reported missing since Monday.

The 50-year-old was last seen in the James Arnott Drive area of the city at around 8.50pm on Monday.

He is described as around 6ft, of medium build, with short red/auburn hair.

In addition, he was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms, a black bomber jacket and black Nike trainers.

Inspector Lucy Cameron said: “We are asking members of the public, particularly in the Dundee city centre area, to please keep a look out for Craig and report any potential sightings to police.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 4059 of January 29.