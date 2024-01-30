Dozens of residents and staff affected as Dundee care home faces closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dozens of residents and staff affected as Dundee care home faces closure

A consultation period has begun with workers at St Margaret's Home on Victoria Road.

By Ben MacDonald
General view of St Margaret's Home in Dundee
St Margaret's Home is facing closure. Image: Google Street View.

A Dundee care home is facing closure after more than 50 years with dozens of residents and staff affected.

A consultation has been launched with workers over plans to close St Margaret’s Home on Victoria Road.

It comes after the board of trustees from the Scottish Episcopal Church, which owns and runs the home, said it was no longer economically viable.

A total of 25 residents are living at the home, which employs 21 full-time staff and several other part-time workers.

Bosses informed families and workers of the plans to close the home on Tuesday.

St Margaret’s Home occupancy level ‘below break-even point’

A consultation with workers has been launched with a final decision expected in the next few weeks.

However, St Margaret’s bosses are already working with health officials to find residents new homes.

Bishop Andrew Swift said: “Despite the commitment of the current staff team, the trustees have had to make the extremely difficult provisional decision to close the care home, subject to a collective consultation process with staff over redundancies.

“There are a number of factors that have led us to this decision.

“These include the ever-increasing costs that the home has had to absorb, sector-wide recruitment issues leading to a reliance on agency staff during and immediately after Covid and, most crucially, over the last 12 months, we had an occupancy level well below our break-even point.

St Margaret’s Home dates from the 1970s. Image: Google Street View

“As a not-for-profit charity, our aim has always been to try and generate a small surplus which we could then reinvest in upgrading the care home.

“Unfortunately, over the last four to five years the home has run at a deficit and as such our reserves have dwindled to an unacceptable level.

“We do not have the reserves to invest in the home or to absorb the continuing monthly shortfall in cashflow.”

He added: “The continuing care of our residents is a primary focus, along with consultation with staff over the future.”

The board says it is working with Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership to support residents in finding a new home.

Families contacted over St Margaret’s Home closure proposals

Families will be contacted over the next few days to discuss their relatives’ needs.

Last year, St Margaret’s was required to make improvements after “unacceptable” levels of cleanliness were found by inspectors.

Addressing that report, Bishop Swift said: “Due to the excellent attitude and ability of manager Tina Harris and the staff, we came out of the investigation in record time.

“We were able to demonstrate the improvements made within the home at follow-up inspections.”

If the home closes, it is expected that the building – which dates from the 1970s – will be put up for sale.

