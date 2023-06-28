Dundee care home ordered to make further improvements over ‘unacceptable’ cleanliness levels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee care home ordered to make further improvements over ‘unacceptable’ cleanliness levels

The Care Inspectorate discovered "soiled" equipment and mattresses during its initial inspection in May.

By Kieran Webster
General view of St Margaret's Home in Dundee
St Margaret's Home in Dundee. Image: Google Street View.

A Dundee care home has been ordered to make further improvements after “unacceptable” levels of cleanliness were found by inspectors.

Dirty equipment and “soiled” mattresses were discovered by the Care Inspectorate at St Margaret’s Home over a three-day visit in May.

And while a follow-up inspection in June found there had been positive changes, the watchdog still found some bedrooms were not up to standard – with one described as “unacceptable”.

Some individual items of equipment at the Victoria Road home were also unclean at the second inspection.

Findings of initial inspection at St Margaret’s Home

The initial unannounced inspection branded the care home “weak” in all five areas examined.

Issues found at that time included:

  • The home looked tired and grubby due to a lack of maintenance
  • Soiled mattresses had been checked as OK
  • Support bells were left ringing for long periods of time
  • Staff were concerned there were not enough of them to support people living in the home
  • Soiled equipment was stored next to clean equipment, providing an infection risk
  • Hazardous cleaning materials, razors, prescribed medication and dirty laundry were all accessible to residents in the communal bathrooms
  • There was limited evidence of staff induction or training – and particular concern was raised regarding dementia training
  • The home was not led and managed in a way that met people’s health and wellbeing needs
General view of the Care Inspectorate HQ in Dundee
The Care Inspectorate HQ in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson

However, the report stated staff were kind and caring to the residents.

Relatives also descried staff as “warm and friendly” with visiting always encouraged.

St Margaret’s Home follow-up inspection

A follow-up inspection on June 1 and 2 found there had been improvements to the home’s cleanliness.

The report stated that staff training had begun and shared bathrooms were found to be clean and clutter-free.

Mattresses were also found to be clean.

However, some issues with cleanliness remained with certain areas branded “unacceptable”.

The Care Inspectorate gave the home a deadline of June 20 to improve further.

The results of this inspection are yet to be released.

‘Significant results’ from changes at St Margaret’s Home

A spokesperson for St Margaret’s said: “St Margaret’s Home has put in place a process to ensure that sustainable changes in management and practise take place as quickly as possible.

“This process has now been under way for some weeks and we feel this has already achieved significant results.

“The home has had significant changes in staff and management over the past few months, so the management and staff team are being supported by suitably qualified and experienced consultants to manage this process.

“The wellbeing of our residents is always the primary concern of all at St Margaret’s Home and we are fully committed to do all that is required to ensure the quality of care meets the requirements of the Care Inspectorate and all other agencies.”

