Man taken to hospital after one-vehicle Fife crash

A man has been taken to hospital following a one-vehicle crash on a Fife road.

Emergency services were called to the A921 at Aberdour just before 7am on Wednesday.

The man has been taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy but the extent of his injuries is unknown.

The road was shut for a time but has since reopened.

