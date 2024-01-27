18-0 clean sweep for Forfar curler Callie in Youth Winter Olympics opener against Nigeria’s ‘Broomzillas’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

18-0 clean sweep for Forfar curler Callie in Youth Winter Olympics opener against Nigeria’s ‘Broomzillas’

Angus 15-year-old Callie Soutar and Ethan Brewster from Aberdeen began their Gangwon 2024 campaign in the early hours of Saturday.

By Graham Brown
Forfar curler Callie Soutar got her Team GB career off to a superb star in Gangwon. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
There were no slip ups from Forfar curler Callie Soutar as Team GB’s mixed pair stormed to a crushing 18-0 victory in their Gangwon 2024 Youth Winter Olympics opener against Nigeria.

15-year-old Callie and Aberdeen’s Ethan Brewster were in superlative form to brush aside the history-making Africans on the Gangneung Curling Centre ice.

The match got underway at 1am on Saturday UK time.

And any fears of a shock defeat for the young Scots were dispelled with a five in the opening end on sheet C of the impressive ice facility.

Forfar curler Callie Soutar
Forfar Young Curler Callie on the ice at Forfar Indoor Sports. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

For Callie’s supporters back home who got up to follow the action the early start was well worth it.

Young Scots keep focus

From that first end Team GB were in total control.

Another five in the fourth end put the match well beyond doubt.

And it was over as a contest at the end of the sixth when another two completed the rout.

The win sees Team GB – under chef de mission and Scots curling legend Eve Muirhead – top the mixed doubles group A pool alongside Canada and the Czechs.

Forfar curler Callie Soutar
Callie Soutar at Forfar Indoor Sports ahead of Gangwon 2024. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Forfar Young Curler Callie and Ethan also face the stiffer test of Hungary and Korea in their upcoming round robin matches.

The Angus teenager’s own team is one of the rising rinks at Scottish Under-17 level.

And Callie had to cram in a pile of Nat 5 exam prelims before flying off to join her Olympic teammates at the start of this week.

She is the youngest member of the Team GB curling squad.

On Thursday, the mixed team delivered a stunning comeback victory in the gold medal match against Denmark.

Team GB Gangwon 2024 curling winners.
Team GB’s victorious mixed rink of Logan Carson, Tia Laurie, Archie Hyslop and Holly Burke. Image: OIS/Chloe Knott/Shutterstock

Their extra end win was the first curling gold for Team GB at a Youth Olympics.

African pride

But Nigerian opponents Oluwanimifise Wale-Adeogun and Roy Daniel will have won many more fans for a team which is one of the stories of the games.

The Broomzillas are the first African nation to qualify for a youth Olympics curling event.

They trained for Gangwon on a carpet in a Lagos apartment block and faced a huge financial challenge to make it to South Korea.

And the outfit hope they will inspire a generation of Africans into the sport – just as the Broomzillas tag is

“The best thing is just playing a game and seeing people around the world clapping and cheering for Nigeria,” team member Fatiu Danmola told Olympics.com earlier in the event.

 

