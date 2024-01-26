Angus curler Callie begins Youth Winter Olympics medal bid against Nigerian ‘Broomzillas’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus curler Callie begins Youth Winter Olympics medal bid against Nigerian ‘Broomzillas’

15-year-old Callie Soutar from Forfar is the youngest member of the Team GB curling squad at Gangwon in South Korea.

By Graham Brown
Callie Soutar carries Angus hopes as part of Team GB's Youth Winter Olympics curling squad. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Callie Soutar carries Angus hopes as part of Team GB's Youth Winter Olympics curling squad. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Forfar curler Callie Soutar gets her bid for a Youth Olympic medal underway against the history-making ‘Broomzillas’ of Nigeria this weekend.

The Angus 15-year-old is the youngest member of Team GB’s curling squad at the games in Gangwon, South Korea.

Callie and Aberdeen’s Ethan Brewster play their opening match of the mixed pairs round robin on Saturday morning.

And with South Korea nine hours ahead of UK time, friends and family will tune in in the early hours to will them on.

Forfar curler Callie Soutar
15-year-old curler Callie on the ice at Forfar. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Callie and Ethan will aim to emulate Team GB’s mixed rink who stormed to a sensational Gangwon gold this week.

Superb Scottish season

Forfar Academy youngster Callie crammed a batch of Nat 5 prelims in before flying off to join her teammates.

The Forfar Young Curler has been on stunning form at both U-17 and U-21 level this season.

And she has been inspired by fellow Forfar curler Hailey Duff, who was part of Team Muirhead’s gold-medal winning rink at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Perth curling legend Eve Muirhead is Team GB’s chef de mission in South Korea.

She watched with delight as Logan Carson, Tia Laurie, Archie Hyslop and Holly Burke delivered a sensational comeback 7-5 extra end win against Denmark.

Team GB curling gold medal winners at Youth Winter Olympics 2024.
Gangwon 2024 gold medal winners Logan Carson, Tia Laurie, Archie Hyslop and Holly Burke. Image: Chloe Knott for OIS/IOC/Handout/PA Wire.

Thursday’s success was a first GB curling gold at the Youth Olympics.

“We’d definitely love to get out of our section and hopefully progress through the rounds and get to the medals,” said Callie ahead of her departure for Gangwon.

African debutants

Nigeria were humbled 13-3 by Hungary in their history-making Youth Olympics bow.

But the side is brimming with pride at making the games – the first African nation to compete in the curling competition.

They made the grade at a Finland qualifier in 2022.

But from then the ‘Broomzillas’ had to overcome a lack of funding – and ice – to reach Gangwon.

Callie Soutar from Forfar Youth Winter Olympian
Callie and Ethan Brewster from Aberdeen play their first match in the early hours of Saturday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

They trained indoors on a carpet in a Lagos apartment block.

Callie and Ethan get into action at the Gangneung Curling Centre ice at 1am on Saturday morning.

The matches are broadcast on the Gangwon 2024 website.

