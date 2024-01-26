Angus curler Callie begins Youth Winter Olympics medal bid against Nigerian ‘Broomzillas’

Forfar curler Callie Soutar gets her bid for a Youth Olympic medal underway against the history-making ‘Broomzillas’ of Nigeria this weekend.

The Angus 15-year-old is the youngest member of Team GB’s curling squad at the games in Gangwon, South Korea.

Callie and Aberdeen’s Ethan Brewster play their opening match of the mixed pairs round robin on Saturday morning.

And with South Korea nine hours ahead of UK time, friends and family will tune in in the early hours to will them on.

Callie and Ethan will aim to emulate Team GB’s mixed rink who stormed to a sensational Gangwon gold this week.

Superb Scottish season

Forfar Academy youngster Callie crammed a batch of Nat 5 prelims in before flying off to join her teammates.

The Forfar Young Curler has been on stunning form at both U-17 and U-21 level this season.

And she has been inspired by fellow Forfar curler Hailey Duff, who was part of Team Muirhead’s gold-medal winning rink at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Perth curling legend Eve Muirhead is Team GB’s chef de mission in South Korea.

She watched with delight as Logan Carson, Tia Laurie, Archie Hyslop and Holly Burke delivered a sensational comeback 7-5 extra end win against Denmark.

Thursday’s success was a first GB curling gold at the Youth Olympics.

“We’d definitely love to get out of our section and hopefully progress through the rounds and get to the medals,” said Callie ahead of her departure for Gangwon.

African debutants

Nigeria were humbled 13-3 by Hungary in their history-making Youth Olympics bow.

But the side is brimming with pride at making the games – the first African nation to compete in the curling competition.

They made the grade at a Finland qualifier in 2022.

But from then the ‘Broomzillas’ had to overcome a lack of funding – and ice – to reach Gangwon.

They trained indoors on a carpet in a Lagos apartment block.

Callie and Ethan get into action at the Gangneung Curling Centre ice at 1am on Saturday morning.

The matches are broadcast on the Gangwon 2024 website.