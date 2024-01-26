Person taken to hospital after huge police presence at Kirkcaldy woods

A person has been taken to hospital after several police units descended on woods in Kirkcaldy.

Locals told of seeing a large police presence, along with two ambulances, at Middle Den Woods on Hendry Road on Thursday night.

Reports on social media said the woods were “surrounded” by police, and officers with dogs were also on the scene.

One person posted on the Fife Jammer Locations Facebook page that they saw emergency services at the scene at around 7.30pm on Thursday.

Another wrote: “Cars getting through now but police are everywhere, two ambulances and the dogs are out.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “This was a concern for person call.

“The person was traced and taken to a local hospital.”

No further details have been confirmed.