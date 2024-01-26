Main road near Stirling closed and driver hurt after crash

A main road near Stirling has been closed and a driver has been taken to hospital after a crash.

The two-vehicle collision happened on Alloa Road in Tullibody on Friday morning.

The A907 remains shut to the east of Stirling.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.45am on Friday we were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Alloa Road, Tullibody.

“One driver has been taken to hospital.

“The road is currently closed between the Manor Powis roundabout and the Dumyat roundabout.

“Road users are asked to avoid the area.”