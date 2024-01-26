News Main road near Stirling closed and driver hurt after crash The two-vehicle crash happened on Friday morning on Alloa Road, Tullibody. By Lindsey Hamilton Updated January 26 2024, 11:32am Updated January 26 2024, 11:32am Share Main road near Stirling closed and driver hurt after crash Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/4877968/a907-alloa-road-tullibody-crash-driver-hurt/ Copy Link 0 comment The A907 is closed following a crash. Image: Google Maps A main road near Stirling has been closed and a driver has been taken to hospital after a crash. The two-vehicle collision happened on Alloa Road in Tullibody on Friday morning. The A907 remains shut to the east of Stirling. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.45am on Friday we were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Alloa Road, Tullibody. “One driver has been taken to hospital. “The road is currently closed between the Manor Powis roundabout and the Dumyat roundabout. “Road users are asked to avoid the area.”
Conversation