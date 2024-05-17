Plaque unveiled for ‘brave’ firefighter who died tackling Highland blaze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plaque unveiled for ‘brave’ firefighter who died tackling Highland blaze

By Press Association
The commemorative plaque for Roderick MacLeod, who died tackling a fire (Ross Cooper/PA)
A commemorative red plaque has been unveiled to honour the “bravery and service” of a firefighter who died tackling a Highland blaze more than 40 years ago.

Roderick MacLeod, of the Isle of Lewis, died while battling a fire at Aberchalder Lodge, Invergarry, on May 21 1981.

He was serving in Inverness when his crew was called to the fire.

The building collapsed while he fought the blaze, and despite his colleagues’ best efforts to save him, he died.

The plaque, unveiled at Inverness Fire Station on Friday, is part of the Red Plaque project, run by the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) and funded by the Firefighters 100 Lottery.

Firefighters gather to honour Roderick MacLeod, who lost his life in 1981 fighting a blaze (Ross Cooper/PA)

The ceremony was attended by family members, members of the public, serving and retired firefighters and local dignitaries.

A piper recital was followed by a minute’s silence and wreath laying.

FBU speakers were in attendance, with addresses from Colin Brown, FBU executive council member for Scotland, Ross Haggart, chief officer for Scotland Fire and Rescue Service, the Lord Provost of Inverness and Area, Glynis Sinclair Campbell; and former friend and colleague of Roderick’s, John Urquart.

Matt Wrack, FBU general secretary, said: “The Fire Brigades Union pays tribute to fallen firefighters through our Red Plaque project. It is our duty to remember those who have come before us, as part of the history of our fire and rescue service and our communities.

“Firefighters everywhere honour Roderick MacLeod, and we will always remember his sacrifice”.

Seona Hart, FBU Scotland regional treasurer, said: “Today we have gathered in honour of firefighter Roderick MacLeod, who lost his life in May 1981 fighting a fire at Invergarry.

“By coming together in his memory, we will ensure that his bravery and service to his community will never be forgotten.

“The red plaque will stand at Inverness fire station as a place of remembrance and reflection for all”.