Four people charged after £11k of heroin and cocaine found in Dundee raid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Four people charged after £11k of heroin and cocaine found in Dundee raid

The two men and two women are due in court.

By Andrew Robson
Honeygreen Road, Dundee.
Honeygreen Road, Dundee. Image: Google Street View

Four people have been charged after drugs worth £11,000 were found in a Dundee raid.

Police targeted a property on Honeygreen Road in Linlathen on Thursday.

Heroin and cocaine worth an estimated £11,000 were seized.

Two men, aged 54 and 47, and two women, both aged 38, were arrested and charged with drug offences following the recovery.

They are all expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday.

Police will ‘continue to target’ illegal drugs in Dundee

Detective Constable Luke Doogan said: “Activity such as this is an example of our efforts to disrupt the trade in illegal drugs in Dundee and the surrounding area.

“It also underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Drugs have a profound impact on our communities, and we will continue to target criminals and those who assist them in their activities.

“I would encourage anyone with information about drugs or organised crime to contact 101 or contact us anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

More from Dundee

Mecca bingo in Dundee's Nethergate could close
Dundee city centre Mecca Bingo could close as firm makes 'difficult decision'
Suzanne Gillman appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
'Truly exceptional circumstances' keep £40k Blairgowrie benefits cheat out of prison
People on Dundee Law look out on a city which was Scotland's first. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee celebrates 135 years as Scotland's oldest city — and here's why
Finlow Terrace residents Stuart Stonebridge and Jim Gilruth.
Residents hit out at 'shoddy' pothole repair job on 'one of Dundee's worst streets'
2
Dundee double rapist Daniel Robertson.
Dundee double rapist behind bars after attacking drunk woman
Officers on Brook Street in Broughty Ferry
Two men arrested for 'immigration offences' after Dundee raids
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Absconder Picture shows; John Paul Lynch. Castle Huntly. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 25/01/2024
Castle Huntly absconder back behind bars after 'incredibly stupid' vanishing act
Finavon Street, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Man, 36, charged over Dundee drugs and £11k cash haul
Railway lines in Angus and Perthshire reopen after trains disruption
Cocaine driver Chloe Anderson.
Cocaine-fuelled driver fell asleep and caused four-car crash in Dundee