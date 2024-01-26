Four people charged after £11k of heroin and cocaine found in Dundee raid

Four people have been charged after drugs worth £11,000 were found in a Dundee raid.

Police targeted a property on Honeygreen Road in Linlathen on Thursday.

Heroin and cocaine worth an estimated £11,000 were seized.

Two men, aged 54 and 47, and two women, both aged 38, were arrested and charged with drug offences following the recovery.

They are all expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday.

Police will ‘continue to target’ illegal drugs in Dundee

Detective Constable Luke Doogan said: “Activity such as this is an example of our efforts to disrupt the trade in illegal drugs in Dundee and the surrounding area.

“It also underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Drugs have a profound impact on our communities, and we will continue to target criminals and those who assist them in their activities.

“I would encourage anyone with information about drugs or organised crime to contact 101 or contact us anonymously via Crimestoppers.”