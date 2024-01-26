Lyall Cameron pinpoints key to Dundee avoiding repeat of Hearts dismay

Dundee players were “raging” with themselves after letting a two-goal lead slip at Hearts on Tuesday night.

They don’t have much time to stew in their disappointment, however, with a trip to Livingston this afternoon.

Manager Tony Docherty and experienced defender Jordan McGhee have spoken about learning from that Tynecastle collapse and learning quickly.

For youngster Lyall Cameron, who netted Dundee’s second goal that night, the lesson he has learned is that only a complete performance will do the job in the top flight.

‘Punished’

“It has been a problem this year where we have done well in spells but we have to perform for the full 90 minutes, not just in spells,” the Scotland U/21 international said.

“In the Premiership, you get punished for things that you wouldn’t in the lower leagues like the Hearts first goal – he steps inside, hits one from 25 yards and it goes straight into the bottom corner.

“That was the first mistake we made all night and we got punished.

“It gave them a goal and a boost while making us go back a couple of yards to keep defending.

“We have dealt with that now and we will learn from that.

“Hopefully we won’t let it happen again.

“People are quick to forget all the good work we did. If we had told the fans who were coming through that we would be 2-0 up at half-time, they would have snapped your hand off.

“Things then started to go against us but we just need to keep working hard, doing our best and we will put full 90-minute performances together.”

‘Raging’

He added: “We were all raging with the way it finished in the end.

“You just have to get straight back into the next game straightaway.

“We will put the Hearts game behind us, it is done. It would have been great to get three points through there but we never managed that so we just have to focus on the next game.”

That next game is away to bottom side Livingston with the opportunity to open up a 13-point gap on the foot of the table, having played two games fewer.