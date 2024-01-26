Lyall Cameron pinpoints key to Dundee avoiding repeat of Hearts dismay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Lyall Cameron pinpoints key to Dundee avoiding repeat of Hearts dismay

The Dark Blues travel to face Livingston on Saturday.

By George Cran
Dundee star Lyall Cameron dismayed at full-time. Image: SNS
Dundee star Lyall Cameron dismayed at full-time. Image: SNS

Dundee players were “raging” with themselves after letting a two-goal lead slip at Hearts on Tuesday night.

They don’t have much time to stew in their disappointment, however, with a trip to Livingston this afternoon.

Manager Tony Docherty and experienced defender Jordan McGhee have spoken about learning from that Tynecastle collapse and learning quickly.

For youngster Lyall Cameron, who netted Dundee’s second goal that night, the lesson he has learned is that only a complete performance will do the job in the top flight.

‘Punished’

Yutaro Oda celebrates his late winner for Hearts to Dundee dismay. Image: SNS

“It has been a problem this year where we have done well in spells but we have to perform for the full 90 minutes, not just in spells,” the Scotland U/21 international said.

“In the Premiership, you get punished for things that you wouldn’t in the lower leagues like the Hearts first goal – he steps inside, hits one from 25 yards and it goes straight into the bottom corner.

“That was the first mistake we made all night and we got punished.

“It gave them a goal and a boost while making us go back a couple of yards to keep defending.

“We have dealt with that now and we will learn from that.

“Hopefully we won’t let it happen again.

Lyall Cameron made it 2-0 to Dundee at Tynecastle. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

“People are quick to forget all the good work we did. If we had told the fans who were coming through that we would be 2-0 up at half-time, they would have snapped your hand off.

“Things then started to go against us but we just need to keep working hard, doing our best and we will put full 90-minute performances together.”

‘Raging’

He added: “We were all raging with the way it finished in the end.

“You just have to get straight back into the next game straightaway.

“We will put the Hearts game behind us, it is done. It would have been great to get three points through there but we never managed that so we just have to focus on the next game.”

That next game is away to bottom side Livingston with the opportunity to open up a 13-point gap on the foot of the table, having played two games fewer.

Conversation